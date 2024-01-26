Posted in: Games, Indie Games, RedDeer Games, Video Games | Tagged: Golfinite, RedDeer.Games

Golfinite Has Been Announced For The Nintendo Switch

RedDeer Games have revealed their latest game coming to the Nintendo Switch, as they will be bringing another golf title, Golfinite.

Article Summary RedDeer Games brings top-down golf title Golfinite to Nintendo Switch on February 9, 2024.

Golfinite offers a unique mix of real-life golf mechanics with sci-fi obstacles and abilities.

Players can earn experience and coins for upgrades and power-ups to enhance gameplay.

Includes multiple modes like tournament, training, and free play for players to master their skills.

Indie game developer Pmurph Games and publisher RedDeer Games confirmed that Golfinite will be released for the Nintendo Switch in February. This one is a bit of a throwback to the era of top-down golf on the NES, with a bit of a modern twist and some new mechanics to upgrade what you have in order to get better shots and perfect your digital golf game. Along with some interesting challenge modes that will keep you busy for hours. Enjoy the info and the trailer as the game drops on February 9, 2024.

Golfinite

Golfinite is a smooth golfing experience that underlines its real-life mechanics while giving players out-of-this-world obstacles and sci-fi-grade abilities… for a price. The basics of the game – type of the golf club, surface, wind direction and strength of the shot – are all important here. These technical aspects are taken seriously, and getting a good hang of them can be crucial. Mastery over golf and a sprinkle of advanced technology will definitely give an upper hand during the competition and help the players reach new heights. On their journey from amateur to master, players will receive experience and coins. Both of these can be exchanged for upgrades or power-ups that will make the road to greatness easier.

Some of them are just enhancements that help with accuracy, while other let the players stop the ball mid-flight. Hazards like destructive winds or scorpions should be easier to manage with a bit of magic. Maybe there is a shop with bouquets so we can make those scorpions hate golf a bit less… The aforementioned power-ups definitely help with taking on 4 different, challenging environments. Worried about having time for practice? Golfinite takes care of that – with tournament, training and free play modes it guarantees that every move and strategy can be polished before putting it in motion on the playing field.

