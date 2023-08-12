Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Modern Warfare III

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III Teased With Teaser For The Teaser

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III has been announced, and the main antagonist revealed, but the real reveal happens next Thursday.

Activision decided to drop a bit of a surprise this week with an official teaser, of sorts, for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III. To call this a teaser really isn't accurate when this is more of a teaser for the teaser that's going to happen on Thursday, August 17th. That's the date they've penned for the actual reveal of the game, beyond the artwork and teaser you see at the bottom. But at the very least, they gave us a hell of an intro into what's coming as, finally, this relaunch of the Modern Warfare series will bring out the king of all antagonists in the CoD franchise, as Vladimir Makarov makes his appearance. We also learned that a lot of the content from MW2 will be migrating over to MW3, so a lot of what you collected will still remain yours. We have more info below from the latest blog teasing the game below.

"It's time to adapt or die in a fight against the ultimate threat. Task Force 141 will be tested beyond the breaking point. The ultimate threat is here. And this time, it seems Captain Price needs all the allies and support he can muster. Assemble a four-person fireteam and be ready to drop into Call of Duty: Warzone starting at 9:30 AM PT on Thursday, August 17. Double XP begins at this time, shortly before the commencement of the Shadow Siege Limited Time Event, scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM PT. The exact operation is shrouded in secrecy, but intel interceptions from Commander Phillip Graves seem to indicate the battle you should prepare for. Join the ranks of Shadow Company, take on Konni forces, secure chemical weapons before it's too late, and receive numerous rewards. Additionally, expect to view the full reveal of Modern Warfare III. Complete additional objectives in Operation: Shadow Siege to claim further items, such as a new Base Weapon, all immediately available in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare II."

