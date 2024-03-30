Posted in: Games, Plaion, Video Games | Tagged: Nobody Wants To Die

Neo-Noir Adventure Game Nobody Wants To Die Announced

Plaion has a new sci-fi game on the way with a neo-noir twist, as Nobody Wants To Die is coming to PC and consoles this year.

Article Summary New sci-fi neo-noir game, Nobody Wants To Die, announced by Plaion and Critical Hit Games.

Explore NYC in 2329 as Detective Karra unraveling a deadly immortality-driven conspiracy.

Investigate using time manipulation and advanced tech in a transhumanist, immortal society.

Powered by Unreal Engine 5, the game promises photorealistic graphics and deep storytelling.

Developer Critical Hit Games and publisher Plaion revealed a new game earlier this month, as we're getting a new neo-noir game called Nobody Wants To Die. This new sci-fi adventure game will have you following in the footsteps of a detective who has a near-death experience and decides to find out who tried to ice him off the record. Using what limited resources you have, you dive into the underbelly of the city's crime scene in search of who knows what to find out who wanted you dead before they get you. Enjoy the trailer above as the game will be released for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation sometime later this year.

Nobody Wants To Die

Lose yourself in the world of New York, 2329, where immortality is possible – for a price. Following a near-death experience, Detective James Karra takes an off-the-books case from his chief, with only the help of a young police liaison, Sara Kai, to assist him. Time reveals all as they risk everything in pursuit of a killer, uncovering the dark secrets of the city's elite.

Welcome to New York City, 2329: Experience a noir adventure in an a sci-fi version of New York City; technology has advanced to offer humans eternal life, allowing consciousness to be stored in memory banks or transferred from one body to another. That is, if you can afford the subscription.

Lead the investigation: See through the eyes of Mortality Department Detective James Karra on his hunt for a serial killer who targets the city's elite citizens. Investigate crime scenes using his time manipulation augmentation and advanced technology to reconstruct events leading up to each murder and uncover clues that lead to the horrifying truth behind the murders.

Noir immersion: Lose yourself in a dystopian future through this meaningful and original interactive detective story that explores the dangers of transhumanism and immortality. In a world of eternal life and vanishing morality, you, a hardened detective, must navigate the lines of right and wrong in a society where death is a distant memory.

A stunning narrative adventure: Utilizing the power of Unreal Engine 5, Nobody Wants to Die pushes the boundaries of storytelling, combining photorealistic graphics and a distinct narrative experience.

