Call Of Duty: Next Event To Reveal Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer

During the Call Of Duty League Championship this afternoon, Activision announced their next livestream event will be Call Of Duty: Next. The event will reveal more about what's to come in Modern Warfare 2, specifically revolving around the multiplayer modes and how they will change, as well as what you'll see in Warzone when the eventual change happens. The team released a blog with more details of what the event will hold, as well as details on the beta that will be taking place for the next entry into the franchise, which we have notes on below. The livestream will take place on September 15th, hosted by the team at Infinity Ward on Twitch and YouTube.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta Dates PlayStation Early Access: September 16 at 10am PT to September 20 – those who preordered the game on PS4 or PS5 or received a beta code

PlayStation Open Beta: September 18 at 10am PT to September 20 – accessible to all PlayStation players regardless of preorder status The second beta weekend is available on all console platforms and PC, featuring Crossplay, allowing players to party up with their friends and the greater community, no matter what hardware they play on. Xbox and PC Early Access: September 22 at 10am PT to September 26 – those who preordered the game for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC via Blizzard Battle.net or Steam

Xbox and PC Open Beta: September 24 at 10am PT to September 26 – accessible to Xbox and PC players regardless of preorder status

PlayStation Open Beta (Second Weekend): September 22 at 10am PT through September 26 – accessible to all PS4 and PS5 owners regardless of preorder status The Modern Warfare beta is set to feature a robust multiplayer experience going beyond the core 6v6 experience with a variety of meticulously designed maps of various sizes, and an equally impressive set of Modes, Progression experiences and other aspects that will be more thoroughly revealed at Call Of Duty: Next. Today at CDL Championship Weekend, players were able to see a flythrough of Marina Bay Grand Prix, where combat occurs within the main infield of an urban race circuit, one of the 6v6 Multiplayer maps confirmed for the Beta.