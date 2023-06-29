Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Call Of Duty: Warzone, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Call Of Duty: Warzone

Call Of Duty Updates Players On Anti-Cheat Progress This Season

Activision is still taking measures against cheaters in Call of Duty titles, as their most recent blog details their latest efforts.

Activision posted a new blog this week for both Call Of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, updating players about anti-cheat efforts. Much like other companies who are running servers that host first-person shooter titles, it's basically become a 24/7 job to combat cheaters, because it's easier to pay for a win than learning how to earn them. The latest entry details what the company has been doing with Ricochet, their ant0cheat program, as it relates to the updates made in Season 4 for both titles. We have a snippet for you below to check out.

Cheating in video games such as Call of Duty is big business, and the technology behind cheats is constantly evolving. Allowing cheaters to remain in the game in a mitigated state provides #TeamRICOCHET with intel, while keeping cheaters occupied, in the dark, and unable to harm your in-game experience. The data we gather through analysis of mitigated players enhances our ability to reliably detect and ban players using similar cheat software. After we capture info, cheaters are removed from matches and/or the accounts are permanently disabled across titles, as outlined in our Security and Enforcement Policy.

Mitigation data shows our detections are doing a better job of protecting the game. In Modern Warfare II, for example, we mitigated four players for every one report. That means, on average, for every one cheater our community reports in-game our detections also mitigate three accounts detected of cheating before they are able to impact our community's experience. You can read more about previously announced mitigations in our Season 03 Progress Report. In the latest report, we wanted to showcase one mitigation in active use and another we've developed but since put on the shelf to help further outline our philosophy around developing mitigations and protecting your overall gameplay experience.

