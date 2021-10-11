Call Of Duty: Vanguard Receives New Story Trailer

Activision and Sledgehammer Games have released a new story trailer this morning giving a better look at Call Of Duty: Vanguard. While the series has a massive following it's getting harder and harder to revisit World War II and tell a new story in a real-=world conflict where you already know the outcome. The team has done their best to create one in what appears to be a new take on the classic "group with a secret mission" trope. This one appears to be sending them all around Eurpoe and Africa as there are parts of this that clearly have you fighting in desert while other parts resemble France and Germany. It also looks a lot messier as they appear to be throwing you into some of the harshest weather conditions possible. Enjoy the trailer below as the game will be out on November 5th.

Rise on every front: Dogfight over the Pacific, airdrop over France, defend Stalingrad with a sniper's precision and blast through advancing forces in North Africa. The Call Of Duty franchise returns with Call Of Duty: Vanguard, developed by Sledgehammer Games, where players will be immersed in visceral WWII combat on an unprecedented global scale. Through a deeply engaging single player Campaign, a select group of soldiers from different countries rise to meet the world's gravest threat. Players will also make their mark across Call Of Duty's signature Multiplayer experience, plus an exciting new Zombies experience developed by Treyarch. Call Of Duty: Vanguard will also usher in a new and unparalleled Call Of Duty: Warzone integration post launch, and feature cross-progression and cross-generation play, in addition to a massive calendar of free post-launch content that adds in new Multiplayer maps, modes, seasonal events, community celebrations and more.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Call of Duty®: Vanguard | Story Trailer (https://youtu.be/H8VqC_y4u8U)