Call Of Duty: Vanguard Reveals Details For Multiplayer

Activision and Sledgehammer Games revealed more details today for the multiplayer aspects of Call Of Duty: Vanguard. Along with a robust introduction into what is the most precise and biggest version of multiplayer they have had in the game to date, players will also be seeing a map change as Warzone will be headed to the Pacific Ocean for an island map. We also found out today during a special livestream that the Multiplayer Open Beta is set to kick off early for those who pre-ordered the game. You'll get a chance to try it out on September 10th-13th for PlayStation owners and September 16th-17th for Xbox Series X/S, PC, and PlayStation owners. We got a few more details below about the map, but you can read more about multiplayer as well as new anti-cheat systems here and here.

Visually, Warzone's Pacific map will be a change of pace from the war-torn environment of Verdansk to something that is more vibrant and alive… and something with plenty of secrets hidden within its beauty. There are also plans for continuous and fresh experiences throughout your time in the Pacific. The island is roughly the size of Verdansk and built based on learnings from the community over nearly two years. The result is a fun and incredibly compelling gameplay space with numerous points of interest to explore and an exceptional depth of combat potential. Speaking of what the community has played thus far, your efforts through building personal loadouts and profiles will carry on. Warzone will continue to support weapons and content earned with a Battle Pass or purchased via Store Bundle from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. This is all built on the same tech and engine as Call of Duty: Vanguard for seamless weapon integration and play balance, and it all arrives with fully optimized cross-play, cross-progression, and cross-gen support.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Call of Duty®: Vanguard – Multiplayer Trailer (https://youtu.be/EfFU-vxbzd0)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Call of Duty®: Vanguard – Worldwide Multiplayer Reveal (https://youtu.be/lyd44qL8QVQ)