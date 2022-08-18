Call Of Duty: Vanguard Season 5 Zombies – The Archon Starts August 25

Activision revealed new details for Call Of Duty: Vanguard Season 5 Zombies – The Archon, which will kick off on August 25th. In what feels like the beginning of the end of the Zombies storyline in this version of CoD, Treyarch has made this season feel like more of an epic journey that will culminate in a major confrontation with the former lord of the Dark Aether. You will do so on a new map which is a focused experience that takes Gabriel Krafft and his crew back to the Egyptian desert. You'll be getting a brand new multi-step Main Quest, new Dark Aether narrative intel, new side quests, and the aforementioned epic boss fight. We have more info below but you can read the full blog of what to expect here.

Prepare to sever Von List's unholy bond with Kortifex… or die trying. On August 24th, Vanguard Zombies comes to its epic conclusion in "The Archon," culminating in a larger-than-life confrontation with the former lord of the Dark Aether himself. After rebuilding round-based Zombies from the ground-up for Vanguard with the rebirth of "Shi No Numa" in Season Four, the team has dedicated their efforts to bringing an additional map to players in time for Vanguard's final season. The result is a tightly focused experience that takes Gabriel Krafft and his crew back to the Egyptian desert, featuring a new multi-step Main Quest, new Dark Aether narrative intel, new side quests to discover, and one hell of a boss fight. For players who love to crank up the difficulty against the undead, the Rampage Inducer is also making its return! Before confronting the Archon and completing your mission to stop Von List, you'll be tasked with surviving a new set of challenges, including the Trials of Sacrifice, Resilience, and Mindfulness.