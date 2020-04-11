Call Of Duty: Warzone Has Reached 50 Million Players

Some good news from Activision this week when it comes to Call Of Duty: Warzone as the game has reached 50 million players worldwide. The battle royale version of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare has become a popular title in recent weeks. Due in part to the popularity from Blackout from Black Ops 4, and also due to the coronavirus keeping most of us at home in self-quarantine. So it should be of no surprise that the game took off quickly with players looking for a new battle royale experience. This week, however, it was announced on Twitter that the game exceeded expectations and reached the 50 million player mark. Making it another major success for Activision and the CoD franchise as a whole. Just in time for Season Three to kick off in the game. Here's a few notes from the devs behind the title about the latest season as they hit the new achievement.

"When you play Modern Warfare and Warzone, you're joining a massive community of players having fun, staying connected and playing together," said David Stohl, Co-Studio Head, Infinity Ward. "Season Three is packed with free, new content coming to players across both Warzone and Modern Warfare. From the new maps and modes coming to core Multiplayer and the new ways to play in Warzone – including all-new Quad gameplay, this season is going to be awesome; we can't wait for everyone to jump in and start playing."

"Players are having fun and we're having a blast seeing all of the incredible reactions across the community, which makes it even more exciting to bring all of the free content and new experiences that are in store for Season Three," said Ryan Burnett, Senior Executive Producer, Raven Software. "There's something for everyone whether it's Modern Warfare multiplayer or all-out combat in Warzone, all play-styles are welcome."

We'll see if Warzone starts to break any new records for a battle royale as we trek on through the coming weeks. You can play the game right now for free this weekend in case you'd like to see what's got 50 million people checking it out.