Call of Duty: Warzone Resurgence Series Announced

A new esports series is starting next month, as the Call of Duty: Warzone Resurgence Series will kick off in a couple of weeks

Teams compete in online qualifiers and two DreamHack LANs before the Esports World Cup Championship

Total prize pool is $1.2 million, with $1 million at stake in the final Esports World Cup event in Riyadh

Open to trios from NA, EU, LATAM, MENA, and APAC regions, using traditional scoring and match multipliers

Activision revealed an all-new esports competition happening this year, as they will launch the Call of Duty: Warzone Resurgence Series next month. This is a brand-new global competitive circuit that will have two legs of fighting leading up to two different DreamHack events, and will eventually culminate at the Esports World Cup. We have the details released this past week for you below, as details of how to sign up can be found on the series' website.

Call of Duty: Warzone Resurgence Series

Beginning on February 9, the new circuit will feature months of online competition, two mid-season LAN events at DreamHack Birmingham and DreamHack Atlanta, and a Championship Final with a total $1.2 million prize pool on the line. Top squads from both COD:WRS LANs will advance to the Championship at the Esports World Cup, where 32 qualified trios will compete across four days in July for a share of the $1,000,000 prize pool and the 2026 Call of Duty: Warzone Resurgence Series title.

Teams can also qualify through Championshipl Online Qualifiers across NA, EU, LATAM North, LATAM South, MENA, and APAC. Regions outside of NA & EU will not have the ability to qualify for DreamHack LAN events online, but a limited number of team passes will be available for purchase. Traditional scoring will be used throughout the series, with points awarded per kill and placement-based multipliers applied each match.

2026 Schedule

Two LAN Finals at DreamHack: DreamHack Birmingham (UK) – March 28-29, 2026 DreamHack Atlanta (USA) – May 16-17, 2026

Championship Final at the Esports World Cup, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – July 2026

$1.2 million total prize pool, including $1,000,000 at the Championship

DreamHack Birmingham

Online qualifiers begin February 9, culminating in LAN Finals on March 29 at Dreamhack Birmingham

Up to 512 trios per region (NA/EMEA) competing for 32 Closed Qualifier spots

Top 5 teams per region advance directly to LAN Finals

Remaining teams can still qualify via the Birmingham Open

$100,000 prize pool and qualification to the COD:WRS Championship at EWC

DreamHack Atlanta

Online qualifiers begin April 6, culminating in LAN Finals on May 17 at Dreamhack Atlanta

Up to 512 trios per region (NA/EMEA) competing for 32 Closed Qualifier spots

Top 5 teams per region advance directly to LAN Finals

$100,000 prize pool + additional qualification spots for the COD:WRS Championship

