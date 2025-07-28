Posted in: Activision, Call Of Duty: Warzone, eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: World Series Of Warzone

Call of Duty's World Series of Warzone Returns This October

Call of Duty is bringing back the World Series of Warzone for 2025, as 50 teams of trios will vie for a $1m prize pool this October

Activision has revealed new details for World Series of Warzone, as the Call of Duty esports event returns this October. Organizers will hold the event on October 1, as they will narrow the competition down to 50 trios that will all compete for a piece of the $1m prize pool. You can read more about the competition here as they are in the process of holding open qualifiers.

World Series of Warzone 2025

150 of the world's best Call of Duty: Warzone players will land in the United States for an action packed day of competition on October 1st. Thousands of competitors have been whittled down across months of intense competition to bring us the final 50 trios who will compete for the championship and their share of the $1M prize pool. Following the success of 2024, the popular match-point format is set to return! Trios will battle it out to surpass the 125 point threshold to become match-point eligible. Match-point eligible squads must fight through their opponents to secure a first-place map finish to claim the championship title and secure the $300,000 1st place prize. Who will stand in their way? With 50 trios dropping into Verdansk, it won't be an easy task.

In North America and EMEA, the road to the WSOW Global Final begins with the In-Game Open, where teams can sign up to compete and prove their trio has what it takes to qualify. Advancing trios will move on to the Private Match qualifiers, with 21 WSOW Global Final trio spots open in each region. Expansion Regions return for 2025, giving players from APAC, LATAM North, and LATAM South the opportunity to compete in Private Match qualifiers to reach the Expansion Region Finals. The top-performing trios from those areas will secure their place and fill out the remaining 8 spots at the WSOW Global Final. Assemble your squad and get ready to drop into Verdansk this summer to prove you have what it takes to qualify for a shot at the $1M prize pool.

