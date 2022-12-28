Call Of The Wild: The Angler Adds Norway Reserve & Legends Update

Expansive Worlds, a creative division within Avalanche Studios Group, has given Call Of The Wild: The Angler some new DLC content. Players have a chance to snag themselves a special area absolutely free for a limited time as they have added the Norway Reserve to the game as DLC content. Those who already own the base game, or choose to purchase it by January 5th, 2023, can get this content for free. After that, you'll have to purchase it if you want it. Along with this, the company has also added a brand new Legends update, which builds upon the previous Challenger Update released for the game. This time focusing on several bug fixes, a new rarity tier for fish, an emote system and a number of other improvements based on community feedback. We have more info on it for you here, as well as the trailer.

Based on the rugged wilderness of Norway's unspoiled nature, the Norway Reserve offers Anglers a chance to go exploring beyond the beaten path among majestic mountains, bask in the midnight sun and marvel at the Northern Lights. When you're not listening to tales of Trolls and Stallo, the crystal streams and thick forests offer a perfect place to unwind. New fish species: This idyllic Scandinavian backdrop might not promise you an encounter with the Midgard Serpent, but it does offer 13 new fish species to try your skills against. And with the Brown Trout, Zander, and Atlantic Salmon all growing up to impressive sizes, you're definitely in the right place for a great catch.

Fishing and beyond: Are you angling for more diverse activities? The Norway Reserve offers a wide selection of new activities and missions, featuring fishing challenges, geocaching missions, scavenger hunts, and a unique narrative mission as well as collectibles scattered across the varied biomes of Nøkkensjøen, Huldraskogen, and Fossegrimfjorden.