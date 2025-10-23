Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Affinix Software, game boy, Incube8 Games, infinity

Canceled Game Boy Title Infinity Announced For Pre-Order

Over twoi decades after originally being canceled, the Game Boy title Infinity is coming back, with pre-order happening now

Article Summary Infinity, a canceled 2001 Game Boy Color RPG, is finally being released after two decades in limbo.

Pre-orders are open for both digital and physical editions, including a special Collector's Edition bundle.

Infinity features a unique tactical battle system, 5 playable characters, and over 30 areas to explore.

Embark on an epic story of ancient evil, political strife, and redemption in a classic 8-bit RPG adventure.

Retro game publisher Incube8 Games has finally put the game Infinity up for pre-order this week after working on bringing it back for a few years. In case you weren't aware, this canceled Game Boy title from 2001 hasn't seen the light of day in over two decades. Now, the team is ready to bring it back, both digitally and physically for Game Boy Advance. If you decide to go physical, you have a Standard Boxed Edition and a Collector's Edition, the latter coming with card packs, enamel pins, protector stickers, concept-art prints, and more..

Infinity

Originally developed from 1999 to 2001 by Affinix Software, Infinity pushed the humble Game Boy Color to its absolute limits. Unfortunately, the market situation caused the game to be cancelled formally in 2002. Time passed and in 2016, an unfinished version was released as a free ROM, sparking renewed excitement among retro fans who saw Infinity as one of the last great Game Boy Color titles. And in 2021, Incube8 Games spearheaded a massively popular crowdfunding campaign to revive the project, acquired the rights to the game, and set out to finally release the game. And now, after four years of hard work, this once-abandoned gem has been reborn into a fully realized RPG — a true miracle comeback in retro gaming history…

Infinity is one of the most anticipated games on GBC and tells the tale of an ancient, nameless evil stirring beneath the earth, twisting the land and its people alike with its corrupting force. Two rival nations careen toward war, as a shadowy figure arms them both with unholy weapons of immense power. A disgraced knight is called upon to overcome the centuries-old pain that divides these peoples, his own grief, and the malevolent forces fanning the flames of hate. This epic tale frames a roleplaying game with a unique tactical battle system, 5 playable characters, a detailed world with over 30 explorable areas and more than 100 items, and beautiful 8-bit graphics — all to immerse you into the world of Infinity!

