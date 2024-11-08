Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Candy Crush Soda Saga, King Games

Candy Crush Soda Saga Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary

Candy Crush Soda Saga has a celebration happening right now as the devs mark the 10th Anniversary with a special event in the game

Article Summary Candy Crush Soda Saga celebrates its 10th anniversary with a unique in-game event and festive activities.

Join the 11 Days of Gifting from Nov 19-29 for daily rewards like boosters and gold bars.

Compete in the revamped Soda Cup for exclusive prizes and leaderboard glory.

Experience a new soundscape with funk-inspired audio, recorded with musicians worldwide.

Mobile developer and publisher King Games have launched a brand new event for Candy Crush Soda Saga, as they are celebrating the game's 10th Anniversary. Starting today and running over the next few weeks, the game will be running a special celebration involving special bears and cakes, as well as an 11 Days of Gifting event that will have players popping in daily for challenges and rewards. Plus some extra goodies happening throughout the month of November you have to play to see. We have more details about what you can play below, along with a trailer above, as the content is now live.

Candy Crush Soda Saga – 11 Days of Gifting

The 11 Days of Gifting event is designed to thank players around the world for playing the game during the 10th anniversary. From November 19th – 29th, players will receive daily rewards, such as boosters, gold bars or lives, with a special gift on the 11th day for those who log in each day, as a gesture of appreciation for their loyalty. Players will also have the chance to compete in the most generous Soda Cup to date. The Soda Cup is a month-long, in-game tournament where players compete for exclusive rewards and a spot on the leaderboard by collecting reskinned yellow whistle candies. This year's Soda Cup offers the biggest rewards ever, with around 50,000 winners receiving 500 in-game gold bars each.

To mark the anniversary, King revamped the Candy Crush Soda Saga soundscape, introducing a captivating new audio experience into the game. This unique funk-inspired audio identity draws on influences from different cultures and geographies around the world including Latin America, Africa and Europe. Recorded with more than 30 musicians in a live studio, the new audio includes a mix of traditional and water-inspired custom-made instruments to create a distinct and immersive Soda-inspired sound.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!