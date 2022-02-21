Capcom Officially Announces Street Fighter 6 With New Trailer

We kinda knew it was coming for roughly a year, but Capcom has made it official, as Street Fighter 6 is on the way. For a while now there have been unconfirmed leaks and rumors that they were officially pushing forward with the next game, all while still producing content for Street Fighter V. The real beginning of the end came when they introduced the current game's 45th and final character, Luke, who they said would be a glimpse into the future of the franchise. Those words rang true this evening as Capcom, with no real warning, ended the Capcom Pro Tour with the trailer reveal for the next game. They posted it shortly thereafter on both YouTube and Twitter, along with a second tweet that simply said "More Street Fighter 6 news coming Summer 2022."

In the trailer, which you can see below, we get that glimpse into the future they were promising us as we see a slightly older Luke, now dressed more like a professional fighter rather than just a kid in training, challenging his opponent. That opponent… an older, beefier, far more experienced Ryu who does not look happy this kid showed up to challenge him. People on social media have already commented on Ryu's appearance as his gear looks to be weathered. Like he hasn't changed his gi in years, he's just simply ditched the top. The gloves have been browned and stained, his sandals worn, beard grown out, hair with a touch of grey. "Old Man Ryu" as some have called him. Luke, meanwhile, is sporting a new scar on his left face cheek and seems to be missing his signature tattoos like the stars on his forearms, and the giant chevron on his chest is now just a shirt.

This is, of course, a teaser trailer and we're not going to learn more about Street Fighter 6 for many more months. But it's got people talking! We'll keep an eye on this to see what happens, but best guess, we're not seeing anything new until either E3 or Summer Games Fest, whichever one Capcom decides to work with.