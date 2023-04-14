Capcom Shares Changes Coming To Exoprimal At Launch Capcom has revealed many of the changes that will be coming to Exoprimal after testing, as the game will be released this July.

Capcom decided to quickly reveal some of the changes they will be bringing to Exoprimal when the game launches for PC and consoles this July. The team recently completed an Open Beta test, in which they had players run the game for a short period of time to run it ragged. During that time they were able to evaluate everything that needed work and some of the things that just needed to be changed or removed entirely, which they posted a complete blog about on the game's website. We have snippets from that blog for you below, as we are currently waiting for the game to be released on July 14th, 2023.

"Thank you to everyone who participated in the Exoprimal open beta test. Our team gained a great deal of data from exofighter survey responses and social media. We'll put this feedback to good use and make Exoprimal the best game it can be! While the open beta allowed players to experience some of the missions available in the Dino Survival mode, Exoprimal's full release will feature the following content for players to enjoy."

Missions without direct combat between players where victory is determined by clearing the PvE objectives as fast as possible

Cutscenes and an Analysis Map where players can explore Exoprimal's story and the mysteries surrounding Leviathan and parallel worlds

Story-related missions in Dino Survival

10-player co-op missions with a variety of objectives and even fiercer dinosaurs

A variety of maps like Dam and Volcanic Base

5-player missions that rotate weekly with global leaderboards for fastest completion time

Equipment called Modules that allow for deeper customization of exosuit capabilities

Exosuit skins, weapon skins, decals, emotes, and other cosmetic options

In-game medals and awards for completing certain challenges, like blocking a certain amount of damage as a Tank suit