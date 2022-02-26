Carbon Based Lifeforms Announces Sandbox MMO "Hyperspace"

Indie Scottland-based studio Carbon Based Lifeforms announced a new sandbox MMO this week as Hyperspace is on the way. The game will be free-to-play as the designs of this world and everything in it will draw heavily from '70s-era sci-fi, and give you the freedom to basically do anything you want across vast reaches of space. You can explore, you can craft, you can be an outlaw and more. The few bits of the storyline they revealed is that the residents here tried to make a stable wormhole between two galaxies, but everything went wrong and those two galaxies instantly merged into one. Now eons later, that galaxy is divided up into four parts with everyone having their own territories for control. Which gives you a lot of options in which you can do business. There's no set date for the game to be released, but you can sign up for updates at the link above.

Hyperspace players can create their character based on one of eight playable races, each with their own expanded lore and culture within a much larger universe, and participate in several activities with classes which include; Hunter, Gatherer, Explorer, and Trader, allowing them to customize their experience to suit their style of play. The space-themed gaming experience transports players to an expansive galaxy that's filled with thousands of star systems, multiple territories, and four galactic currencies, giving users endless opportunities within an ever-evolving sandbox. Explore in Style: Build your ship and explore the galaxy, trade across the depths of space or hunt down valuable bounties. With a huge array of different options, players can outfit their vessels to fit their play-style.

Build your ship and explore the galaxy, trade across the depths of space or hunt down valuable bounties. With a huge array of different options, players can outfit their vessels to fit their play-style. Unparalleled Customization: In the vastness of the galaxy there are some colorful characters to encounter. Play as one of eight different races from the hulking Carbaryl to the insectoid Krivak, Each with a deep lore and history of how they made it to the stars.

In the vastness of the galaxy there are some colorful characters to encounter. Play as one of eight different races from the hulking Carbaryl to the insectoid Krivak, Each with a deep lore and history of how they made it to the stars. Your Place in the Universe Matters: Become a bounty hunter, weaponsmith, explorer, trader, or scout with various factions in space. Chart new routes through the galactic map or wait in ambush as others float too far from safety. Either way, Hyperspace hosts plenty of options for progression.

Become a bounty hunter, weaponsmith, explorer, trader, or scout with various factions in space. Chart new routes through the galactic map or wait in ambush as others float too far from safety. Either way, Hyperspace hosts plenty of options for progression. The Universe Has a History: Tapping into the lore is important to us at Carbon Based Lifeforms, we will be announcing our partnerships with several sci-fi writers to create an even greater depth, before you dive into the galaxy.

Tapping into the lore is important to us at Carbon Based Lifeforms, we will be announcing our partnerships with several sci-fi writers to create an even greater depth, before you dive into the galaxy. Make Your Name, Make a Living: Whether you choose to craft your way to fame, or collect bounties on the outlaws of the galaxy, you'll be able to make a fortune in-game, and be offered the chance to turn it into real-life money should you choose.