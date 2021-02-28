Carto Is Getting Special Physical Editions By Humble Games & Iam8bit

Humble Games and iam8bit revealed details for the special physical editions of Carto, which will be coming out sometime in Q2 2021. This edition of the game will be available for the Nintendo Switch ($35) and PlayStation 4 ($30), exclusively on iam8bit's shop. each edition will include the disc or cartridge version (whichever you buy), an exclusive and reversible cover sheet, some amazing cover art by Sunhead Game's Kuan Hung Chen, and an iam8bit exclusive bonus gift in the form of a nine-piece tabletop map tile set. The tiles are two-sided and interchangeable as they mimic the puzzle mechanic you get to play in the game. You can currently pre-order both versions of the game as we speak, but these copies won't go out until the Summer. They both look pretty cool, so if this game is one of your favorites, getting this version is a must-own for the collection.

These days, wonderment is a word that is rarely deployed. Yet, it conveys the precise sentiment that the world needs right about now. Humans are natural ponderers, and it's in our DNA to explore. Carto is a very special game experience that reminds us of just how nourishing it can be to walk outside, amongst unfamiliar terrain, and admire what's in front of us with pure curiosity. Developer Sunhead Games, in a brilliant move, translated this notion of curious exploration into a visual style that is so inviting, it's like staring at a painterly landscape and losing all sense of time and place. As a satisfying bonus pack-in: a mix-and-match, tile-based puzzling mechanic that is such an in-game treat, we thought it would be just lovely to manifest this as a tabletop tile set of your very own. Onward, adventurers — Carto is just so damn enjoyable.