Casual Indie Simulator Panic Mode Entering Steam Early Access

Do you like casually-stressful situations, confined to a simple simulation game? Well, if you do, Germany-based independent game developer Moebiusgames has some good news for you! Their casual simulator game, Panic Mode, is coming to Steam Early Access on June 25th of this year.

In Panic Room, your goal as the master of the simulation is to protect and save cute little aliens, called Pammies, from total and utter annihilation, as they seek to cause as much unmitigated chaos as humanely possible (or is that alien-ly possible?). As a crisis manager, you must stop the Pammies from entering unsafe structures or using ramshackle tools to do their tasks, lest they are forced to embrace their own demise as an alien race.

According to the press release by Moebiusgames:

In Panic Mode, you act as a crisis manager to save creatures known as Pammies from dangerous disasters and unsafe buildings using shoddy, volatile, and convoluted contraptions as tools. In each location in Panic Mode, an accident is bound to happen. First, set up your disaster-prevention equipment in the Pammy's workspaces. When things kick-off, use your tools to mitigate the calamity that would otherwise cause all of the Pammies to die. Panic Mode will be first available on Steam Early Access where it will remain for approximately 12 months. The Early Access version will include a city-themed environment, 15 levels, 3 tutorial levels, and water/fire based tools.