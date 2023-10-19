Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Whitethorn Games | Tagged: Calico

Cat Cafe Sim Calico Reveals PlayStation Release Date

Calico will be setting up shop on PlayStation consoles, as the simulator title that has you running a cat cafe drops in November.

Indie game developer Peachy Keen Games and publisher Whitethorn Games confirmed this week that they have a release date for Calico on PlayStation consoles. Word came down this morning that the game will be published on November 28 for PS4 and PS5, but there is no word if it will be the regular edition or the special edition with all the added content made so far. We have the latest trailer for you below as we now count down the next several weeks.

"Calico is a day-in-the-life community sim game where you are given an important and adorable task: rebuild the town's cat café and fill it with cute and cuddly creatures! Build up your café by filling it with cute furniture, fun decorations, and yummy pastries, and get it bustling with animals again! Calico is meant to make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside. The gameplay reflects that with a laid back, low-stress creative environment to explore and play in."

Character Creator: The Calico character creator will allow players to create their own magical person to experience the world through. There will also be plenty of clothing to choose from and collect throughout the game!

The player will encounter many animals in the world of Calico. Once befriended, you can name them, add them to your party, or send them to their new home at the café. Animals in your party will follow you everywhere you go and listen to your commands. The animals in your café will relax and play with any customers that pop in for a visit.

The player will encounter many animals in the world of Calico. Once befriended, you can name them, add them to your party, or send them to their new home at the café. Animals in your party will follow you everywhere you go and listen to your commands. The animals in your café will relax and play with any customers that pop in for a visit. Café Decoration : Your task in Calico is to bring the town's café back to life again. This isn't just achieved by bringing in cats and animals alone; however – you can also decorate your café with furniture of different styles to create the perfect cozy home for you and your animals!

: Your task in Calico is to bring the town's café back to life again. This isn't just achieved by bringing in cats and animals alone; however – you can also decorate your café with furniture of different styles to create the perfect cozy home for you and your animals! Cooking Minigame: Create a wonderful café by making yummy baked goods and drinks for the townspeople! Learn about your fellow villagers to pick and choose their favorite foods to sell!

Create a wonderful café by making yummy baked goods and drinks for the townspeople! Learn about your fellow villagers to pick and choose their favorite foods to sell! Magic of Calico: We wanted there to be no limits to how you could find happiness in Calico. Magic potions are a system that allows us to break the rules of what is possible and to find what would be most fun. Example: the More-to-pet Potion allows the player to magically turn a single animal giant-sized! You can hang out with a giant animal or even ride a giant cat!

