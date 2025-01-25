Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: beyondthosehills, Cat Detective: Albert Wilde

Cat Detective: Albert Wilde Released For Steam This Week

Probably one of the weirdest and funniest games you'll see all year, Cat Detective: Albert Wilde has been released for Steam

Article Summary Cat Detective: Albert Wilde, a unique noir comedy, is now available on Steam.

Step into 1930s NYC with Albert to solve surreal mysteries in this genre-bending adventure.

Meet quirky characters: a pole-dancing flamingo, a piggy lawyer, and more in this hilarious quest.

Enjoy vintage 1930s visuals and charming anthropomorphic characters in a short 6-7 hour game.

Indie game developer and publisher beyondthosehills has officially released Cat Detective: Albert Wilde this week on Steam, with an Xbox version on the way. The game is part detective noir, part humor, and part cat video you find on Instagram, as they have created a mystery with a bunch of animal characters that revolve around science and parallel worlds. It's out there, but it looks super fun. Enjoy the latest trailer above as the game is available on PC right now.

Cat Detective : Albert Wilde

A freakish corpse… a pissed-off bookie… a wormhole to another reality… it's just another day in the office for Albert Wilde, feline private eye. Cat Detective Albert Wilde is a short (6-7 hour runtime) genre-bending adventure set in 1930's New York, featuring atmospheric visuals, neat minigames, and at least one joke about cat nipples (they have six!). Players must talk, walk, and puzzle their way through a murder mystery that's messier than a fresh hairball in this hilarious zoological tribute to the golden age of noir.

Use your years of experience interrogating and drinking at bars to chat with locals and solve a mystery. Rely on your cat-charisma to find the truth. Meet a cast of 27 interesting characters like a pole-dancing flamingo, a piggy lawyer, a pissed-off moose bookie, an out-of-tune sheep singer, a famous scientist, and the dangerous crocodile gang. Albert Wilde is down on his luck. He's broke, he's friendless, he can't get a girl, and his landlord won't let him pee on the office wall anymore.

Vintage visuals inspired by 1930's cinema: 4:3 aspect ratio, black and white colors, and a world of light and shadow

A genre-bending noirish sci-fi mystery written with the support of renowned narrative design company Talespinners.

Navigate surreal, hilarious conversations and explore New York in the dead of night.

Loveable anthropomorphic characters of all stripes, brought to life with collage animation and non-human "voice" acting.

A short, accessible adventure, 6 – 7 hours in length.

