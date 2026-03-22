Posted in: Arc System Works, Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: marvel, marvel games, Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, ms marvel, Peni Parker, PlayStation Studios, spider-man, star-lord

Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls Shows Off Four Fighters in New Trailer

Get a better look at Spider-Man, Star-Lord, Peni Parker, and Ms. Marvel in the latest action-packed trailer for Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls

Article Summary Watch Spider-Man, Star-Lord, Peni Parker, and Ms. Marvel in action in the new Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls trailer.

Discover anime-inspired visuals, 4v4 tag team combat, and intuitive fighting mechanics in the Marvel Universe.

Assemble your dream team from 20 iconic Marvel characters, each with unique moves and team synergies to master.

Battle across dynamic Marvel stages, play locally or online, and explore character lore in single player Episode Mode.

PlayStation Studios, Arc System Works, and Marvel Games dropped the latest trailer for Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls over the weekend, giving us a new look at more of the Guardians you'll be able to play as. Front and center the game shows off this universe's versions of Spider-Man, Star-Lord, Peni Parker, and Ms. Marvel, giving us a slighly better look at how all four will fight in the 4v4 tag team fighter title. You can check out the trailer here as the game is still on track to be released on August 6, 2026.

Fight Alonside These Amazing Guardians in Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls

Experience the Marvel Universe like never before with reimagined characters and stages, a heart-pounding soundtrack, intuitive gameplay mechanics, and jaw-dropping visuals that will keep you on the edge of your seat. It's time to build your dream team and break some spirits in blistering 4v4 fighting action. Choose from an expanding roster of 20 iconic Marvel characters at launch, each rendered in a bold new anime-inspired art style and members of their own unique teams of equally impressive heroes and villains. Experiment with team compositions to discover new combos, synergies, and strategies. Blast your way through dynamic stages based on iconic Marvel Universe locales, some featuring interactive stage transitions.

Fighting is both immersive and intuitive, with a range of unique move sets, combos, and strategies to master. Adjustable controls, both traditional and quick inputs, plus easy chain combos make diving right in a breeze. Face off against a friend locally or join the fray with up to 64 players in the online² lobby, including standard VS modes. Plus, dive deep on each team with the single player Episode Mode to learn more about team dynamics and lore.

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