CCP Games Reveals EVE Online's Next Major Expansion, EVE: Uprising

CCP Games has revealed the latest expansion coming to EVE Online as they showed off EVE: Uprising this week. This will drastically change a number of aspects when it's introduced to the game in November 2022, including the introduction of Frontlines to the Factional War, several new ships which you can gather from massive hangers, Alliance and Corporation logos as the introduction to Heraldry, and so much more. We have a snippet from the blog revealing all of the content below, as you can read the full introduction here.

The first narrative arc in EVE Online has already begun with the discovery of an abandoned EDENCOM structure after its cloak began failing over a storm planet in the system of Athounon. Capsuleers have also found mysterious construction sites across space, with some believing these to be stellar harvesters and stargates being independently constructed by the empires, leaving the tenuous peace between them at risk. Keep your eyes open as the narrative arc progresses, and be sure to take part as the story unfolds. Your involvement will help shape New Eden by revealing fresh features to help in future battles, including brand-new ships in-game, some of which will be unveiled much sooner than others. The introduction of these new ships will increase the diversity of tools available to a wide array of capsuleers, from those just starting their journey to more established veterans, while bringing some serious visual intimidation to the battlefield!

The Uprising expansion brings many significant changes to Factional Warfare some of which are outlined in the State of the Union news item including a complete rework of complexes, and a new advantage functionality that allows you to give your chosen Faction an edge in FW. This part of the expansion aims to evolve Factional Warfare into a more intense and exciting combat playstyle for FW enthusiasts. There will be more incentives to support and fight for your favorite Empire, a wider array of opportunities to contribute to the war effort across the warzone, and new events will be introduced creating more possibilities for empires to issue campaign objectives to those who enlist.

This is only the beginning! There are even more exciting improvements following this EVE Online expansion that will help open the gates even further to Factional Warfare in EVE, with a significant update that includes factional allegiance, targeted for Q1 of 2023. This will allow players to aid a Faction in FW irrespective of corporation or alliance. A phased rollout of Factional Warfare improvements enables us to observe how players in the current FW ecosystem interact with the features without tipping the scales too drastically too quickly. Allegiance is a focus to address, as we know many capsuleers are excited about Factional Warfare and are eager to get involved.