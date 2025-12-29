Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: CD Projekt, gog, Michał Kiciński

CD Projekt Co-Founder Michał Kiciński Has Acquired GOG

GOG has a new owner, as CD Projekt co-founder Michał Kiciński has fully acquired the digital PC platform, ushering in a new era

Article Summary CD Projekt co-founder Michał Kiciński has fully acquired the DRM-free PC gaming platform GOG.

GOG will now operate 100% independently, focusing on reviving and preserving classic games for PC gamers.

Kiciński emphasizes GOG’s commitment to DRM-free ownership and support for both classic and retro-inspired games.

CD Projekt will continue to offer its major releases on GOG, maintaining close ties despite the ownership change.

GOG announced this morning that they are entering a "new era" as CD Projekt co-founder Michał Kiciński has officially acquired the PC gaming platform from CD Projekt. In case you're not familiar with the history, GOG (originally Good Old Games) was launched in 2007 as a DRM-free digital platform for gamers, rising to become a rival to other platforms like Steam and essentially serving as an alternative marketplace. Although it has been under the CDP umbrella, it has essentially operated as its own entity for years. Now it appears Kiciński is taking it in a slightly new direction, as the company will operate 100% independently, while still promising to uphold the DRM-free values and business plan it has had for nearly two decades. We have a few quotes from the acquisition announcement below, as we now wait to see if there are any changes implemented moving forward.

Michał Kiciński Acquires GOG

"From the very beginning, GOG has always been built on strong values and clear principles. When Marcin Iwiński and I came up with the idea for GOG, the vision was simple: bring classic games back to players and ensure that once you buy a game, it truly belongs to you — forever," said Kiciński. "CD Projekt and GOG share the same roots and values: freedom, independence, and a genuine sense of ownership. I believe that CD PROJEKT, with its exceptional AAA games, will stand, as always, behind the GOG offering — making GOG the best place on the planet to purchase The Witcher and Cyberpunk games, both existing titles and the new ones we all anticipate so much. As a mature gamer, I often play classic games myself and deeply admire the creativity behind many of them. I truly believe that well-crafted classics can deliver as much joy as new releases. When it comes to pure playability, timeless games often prove to be really the safe choice, especially in a market flooded with gazillions of low-quality, smaller games. Beyond preserving classics, GOG has always sought out new games with a retro spirit. I am personally involved in the development of a few games like that, and they will certainly make their strong appearance on GOG in 2026."

"GOG and Michał Kiciński are aligned by a shared belief that games should live forever," said Maciej Gołębiewski, Managing Director of GOG. "In a market that's getting more crowded, more locked-in, and forgets classic games at an increasing pace, we're doubling down on what only GOG does: reviving classics, keeping them playable on modern PCs, and helping great games find their audience over time."

With our focus now fully on an ambitious development roadmap and expanding our franchises with new high-quality products, we felt this was the right time for this move," said Michał Nowakowski, Joint CEO of CD Projekt. "For a long time now, GOG has been operating independently. Now it's going into very good hands — we are convinced that with the support of Michał Kiciński, one of GOG's co-founders, its future will be full of great projects and successes. We would like to thank the GOG team for years of fruitful cooperation and wish them all the best. And to the GOG community, I say 'see you around', because our upcoming releases will naturally be available on GOG as well."

