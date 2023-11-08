Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Champion Shift, SRG Studios

Champion Shift Releases New Prologue Title Ahead Of Main Game

While SRG Studios are hard at work on Champion Shift, you can play a prologue of the game right now, showing off some of what's to come.

Article Summary SRG Studios unveils Champion Shift Prologue, a playable teaser for the highly anticipated main game.

Experience the abilities of mythic heroes like Sun Wukong, Athena, and Gilgamesh in fast-paced battles.

Customize your playstyle with auto attacks or manual aim, and shift between champion and vehicle forms.

Engage solo or team up in co-op mode for up to four players, featuring an original soundtrack.

Indie game developer and publisher SRG Studios has released an all-new prologue title for their upcoming game, Champion Shift. The prologue will give players a chance to experience the gameplay that they would get in the main game, only here, you're getting a taste of the action tied to a different kind of story. One which will set up the main campaign to come when its eventually released in Q1 2024. Enjoy the info and trailer below as the game is now live.

"Sun Wukong has managed to slip past the Dominion's forces and escape the corporation's oppressive lab, freeing a few of his companions in the process. Now, they're on the run and ready to reclaim their powers. Play as the supernatural Sun Wukong, the fabled Athena, or the bold Gilgamesh and lead the fight in this fast-paced action roguelike; experience three unique maps, day and night variations, character-specific abilities, and a thrilling original soundtrack. Begin your journey solo or co-op with friends to maximize your power potential! As you fight through hordes of enemies in Champion Shift's Prologue stages, upgrade your character's abilities to craft a custom kit. Add additional damage-dealing mechanics or invest in your character's unique skills to reach higher levels and more challenging bosses. Are you ready for a change of pace? Transform any character into their vehicle form, closing the distance between you and your objective in seconds; additional skills are available for your champion's sleek car! When you're ready to up the pressure, invite up to three other players to your map and fight alongside each other toward victory."

Unlock globally iconic champions, including Sun Wukong, Athena, and Gilgamesh!

including Sun Wukong, Athena, and Gilgamesh! Default auto attacks or optional manual aim for a customizable gameplay experience.

or optional manual aim for a customizable gameplay experience. Challenging enemy encounters to test your playstyle and strategy, including boss battles.

to test your playstyle and strategy, including boss battles. Shift between vehicle and champion, each with their own strengths and additional skills.



each with their own strengths and additional skills. Play solo or co-op with up to 4 players.

with up to 4 players. Original scores accompany each stage, including day and night variations.

