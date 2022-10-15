Chaotic Physics Platformer Robotry! To Be Released In Late-October

Indie developer and publisher Lockpickle announced they will be releasing Robotry! for PC via Steam in a couple of weeks. The game is a super chaotic physics-based puzzler in which you will be controlling a robot that really doesn't look like it was designed all that well, but you make it work as you will make your way through complex platforming areas and attempt to solve your way out of the area. You can check out the trailer and more info on it from the developers below, as the game will be released on October 26th, 2022.

Robotry! is played with a gamepad. Each analog stick controls one leg of your robot. The body of the robot balances itself automatically. You can walk by taking alternating steps, or jump by pushing against the ground. Grabbing, throwing, kicking, climbing and cranking are also all built upon direct physics-based control. Help the merry orange astronauts do cool science experiments on different planets as you chuck yourself around the cosmos! Walk, run, skip, hop and tumble through the campaign in single-player or join forces with a friend or two! Who's the most elegant robo-pilot? Robotry will have a variety of multiplayer modes open to as many as 8 players. Play together locally, or use Steam Remote Play to play online!"