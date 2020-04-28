Check Out The Latest Video Game Releases For April 28-May 4

Continuing with the self-quarantine, we have the latest video game releases coming out for you to download and play. There isn't a ton of games out this week as, like last week, a number of games we would have seen in this list were pushed back into later in the year. But we still have some awesome indie titles and a few AAA games that are worth your time. Check out the complete list of games below, choose your titles wisely, and as always; have fun. Also, remember to stay safe!

Video Game Releases April 28th

Daymare: 1998 (XB1)

Gears Tactics (PC, XB1)

Moving Out (Switch, XB1)

SnowRunner (XB1)

April 29th

Active Neurons (Switch)

Dread Nautical (Switch, XB1)

Shred! 2 – Ft. Sam Pilgrim (XB1)

Video Game Releases April 30th

Bubble (Switch)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered (XB1)

Levelhead (Switch)

Ministry of Broadcast (Switch)

SEGA AGES: G-LOC Air Battle (Switch)

Streets of Rage 4 (Switch)

May 1st

Arcade Spirits (Switch)

Gun Crazy (Switch)

Swapperoo (Switch)

