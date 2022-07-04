Check Out The New Full-Length Trailer For The Chant

Prime Matter and developer Brass Token dropped a new full-length trailer for their upcoming horror thriller game The Chant. The latest trailer gives a much more cinematic look at the story going into the game as they give you a pretty good idea of what you'll encounter in the single-player third-person game set on a remote island spiritual retreat. Along the way, you discover that this place was already home to a spiritual retreat of a different kind, filled with the mystery of what happened to the original people who were here back in the '70s. Enjoy the latest trailer down below as we patiently wait to see when they will release this one.

A peaceful weekend soon turns to dread after a group chant opens The Gloom, a psychedelic dimension of terror that feeds off negative energy. Interact with a recurring cast of characters, untangle the complex history of the island, and witness terrifying revelations about the cosmos. Only you can fight off the creatures, reason with the survivors, and unravel the legacy of a cult from the 1970s to reverse the ritual.

Interact with the other members of the retreat as they slowly become consumed by their own negative energy. Survive against an array of prismatic creatures and cultists released from The Gloom as you piece together the weird history of the island. You must choose your fights and battle for survival with spiritual weapons and abilities. Collect, craft, and manage your resources to take your chances in close combat – or succumb to panic and flee. Balance is everything. Steel your mind against horror and panic; Protect your body against physical threats; Elevate your spirit to meditate and access supernatural abilities. Inspired by the psychedelic horror of the 1970s, experience a landscape of colored lighting and an electronic rock soundtrack, composed by the award-winning Paul Ruskay.