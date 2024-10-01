Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Chernobylite 2, Chernobylite 2: Exclusion Zone, The Farm 51

Chernobylite 2: Exclusion Zone Releases New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Chernobylite 2: Exclusion Zone, as we get a far better look at the gameplay for the open-world RPG

Article Summary The Farm 51 releases a new 90-second gameplay trailer for Chernobylite 2: Exclusion Zone, revealing crucial details.

Experience a post-apocalyptic RPG featuring realistic open-world exploration, challenging combat, and base management.

Play as a planeswalker combatting nightmare creatures while searching for Chernobylite in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone.

Enjoy a detailed first-person exploration by day and nightmarish survival challenges by night in a gripping, evolving story.

Indie game developer and publisher The Farm 51 has a new gameplay trailer out for Chernobylite 2: Exclusion Zone, providing a better look at a few aspects of the sequel. We haven't seen a lot from the open-world RPG since it was announced, but this trailer kind of answers a few of the questions we've had about it, as we get about 90 seconds' worth of footage to parse through. Enjoy the trailer above as the game will be released sometime in 2025.

Chernobylite 2: Exclusion Zone

Chernobylite 2: Exclusion Zone is a post-apo action RPG, mixing free exploration of a huge and extremely realistic open world, challenging combat, unique crafting, and team and base management with non-linear storytelling. You're a planeswalker who travels through parallel worlds in search of the precious, high-energy material called Chernobylite. Cut off from the world, trapped in the Zone, attacked by hordes of nightmare creatures, you must fight for survival and unite the handful of remaining survivors.

The story told in the game will make you fight to survive in the most dangerous place on Earth. Whether you become the hunted or the hunter depends on how quickly you can evolve, your ability to adapt, and the strategy you follow when exploring the open world of the Chornobyl area. In the daytime, you can see the Zone as an intriguing, exciting, or even beautiful area, but when dusk comes, the absolute terror starts, and you have to face it every night.

Explore and analyze the big and realistic open world of the real Chornobyl Exclusion Zone from a first-person perspective – you won't miss a single detail. Create and develop your hero. Attributes and skills will affect the effectiveness of combat, as well as the style of conversation. Fight for survival with an advanced melee combat system, or keep your enemies away with a diverse arsenal of firearms in a third-person perspective – gain full control over your character. You can also use the stealth approach or ask others for help.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!