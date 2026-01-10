Posted in: Conventions, Events, Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: CES 2026, cherry, Keyboard

Cherry Reveals New Line of Wireless Keyboards at CES 2026

Cherry brought two new gaming keyboard designs to CES 2026 this week, showing off their new magnetic builds for pro and customizable players

Article Summary Cherry debuts XTRFY K5 Pro and MX 8.2 Pro TMR wireless keyboards at CES 2026, featuring magnetic switches.

MX 8.2 Pro TMR offers TKL design, aluminum build, and 8000 Hz wireless polling for esports-level performance.

K5 Pro TMR brings magnetic switch tech and 8000 Hz polling to a compact 65% keyboard layout this spring.

Users can customize actuation and hot-swap between magnetic and mechanical switches with MagCrate software.

Cherry arrived in Las Vegas this week to show off some new items at CES 2026, as they debuted a new line of wireless keyboards. The team revealed the XTRFY K5 Pro and the XTRFY MX 8.2, both offering a magnetic switch system, while providing players with two different kinds of wireless setups, depending on how customizable and pro player you are. We have details on both designs for you here, along with a quoye from the company on the reveal.

Cherry XTRFY MX 8.2 Pro TMR Wireless

Launching January 29, the MX 8.2 Pro TMR Wireless is a compact tenkeyless (TKL) keyboard built for esports and high-performance play. It features a durable aluminum top frame, PBT keycaps, and CHERRY MK Crystal Magnetic switches powered by advanced TMR sensing, delivering ultra-smooth linear input with 0.01 mm precision. Thanks to TMR's energy efficiency, the keyboard supports ultra-responsive 8000 Hz wireless polling, reporting inputs up to eight times per millisecond for lag-free performance.

Gamers can fine-tune every keystroke using CHERRY MagCrate software, adjusting actuation points and assigning multiple actions to a single key based on press depth or hold duration. The board also supports dual hot-swap, enabling users to easily swap between magnetic and mechanical switches across most keys.

Cherry XTRFY K5 Pro TMR

Launching later this spring, the K5 Pro TMR brings magnetic switch performance to a 65% layout, building on the popularity of CHERRY's K5 series. It features CHERRY MK Crystal Magnetic switches with TMR sensing, delivering enhanced precision and expanded customization through MagCrate software. The K5 Pro TMR also increases its polling rate from 1000 Hz to 8000 Hz, providing an even more responsive experience in a streamlined form factor.

"The demand for magnetic switch keyboards keeps growing, but with TMR, we're taking it further. The MX 8.2 Pro TMR delivers ultra-fast wireless performance and everything users expect from a magnetic keyboard, but with higher precision and more flexibility. With hot-swap support for both magnetic and mechanical switches, the typing experience can be customized in more ways than ever. And this is just the beginning. We're expanding the TMR lineup with the K5 Pro TMR keyboard this spring," says Joakim Jansson, Director of Product Management at CHERRY.

