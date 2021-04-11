Children Of Morta Receives The New Family Trails Update

11 Bit Studios has released a new free update to Children Of Morta as players can now experience the new Family Trials. We got the full rundown for you below, but the short version is that there's a brand new dungeon for you to go through that will put every member of the clan to the test. If you've grown these characters through previous content, then they'll be ready for the trials ahead as they will be put to some of the biggest tests the developers have created for you yet.

Zyklus, a unique and abnormal dungeon located somewhere in the world of Rea, is a central part of the Family Trials mode. Zyklus is affected by world-consuming Corruption. Its rapidly changing rules and environments mean that upon entering the dungeon you may never be fully prepared for the mortal dangers that lay ahead. Family Trials is separated from the story-focused main game mode. It offers new systems, items, character build possibilities, and more – all set in a series of completely randomized dungeons. It also brings a new challenge to the game – most of your progress is lost when you die – so you better learn from your mistakes! Children Of Morta: Family Trials Mode Objectives – Complete main objectives and optional side-objectives to advance to the next floor. Objectives vary from protecting the Rea Laborers from waves of enemies to fighting in the arena to surviving the flood of corrupted adversaries, and more!

