Chromatic Souls: AFK Raid Releases New World Boss Update

Com2uS has released a fresh new update for Chromatic Souls: AFK Raid as they have given the game an upgrade or two, especially on a world boss. The four-player adventure battle title will have you fighting toward a new goal after defeating a number of monsters as you'll be able to take on one large baddie as a group in this new mode, which will put your coordination and skills to the test as you try to overcome them as a team. We have more on this update below from the team as you can try the game out right now as it's available on both the App Store and Google Play.

With the new Chromatic Souls: AFK Raid update, players who have achieved the Adventurer League status can now team up in a new competitive mode to take down a powerful World Boss and rise up the ranks. Additionally, players can enjoy new Forge, Gear and Skills updates for the Knight, Rogue, Mage, and Druid characters in the game. World Boss Update World Boss Mode – Players who complete the Adventurer League content will have the opportunity to take on the World Boss. Each week, the World Boss challenges will increase in difficulty to keep gameplay fun and challenging.

Rewards and Soul Stones – Everyone who participates in the World Boss Battles will receive special rewards, and those who rank the highest each week will receive the coveted Soul Stones. Additional Updates Forge and Gear Improvements – Players can now craft [R], [SR], and [SSR] Gear using Blue Gems and Red Gems at the Forge, as well as [UR] and [UR+] Gear via Gear Fusion. By enhancing their Gear, players are able to strengthen their abilities and level up faster in the game.

Players can now craft [R], [SR], and [SSR] Gear using Blue Gems and Red Gems at the Forge, as well as [UR] and [UR+] Gear via Gear Fusion. By enhancing their Gear, players are able to strengthen their abilities and level up faster in the game. New Skills – Two new skills have been added for each class (Knight, Rogue, Mage, and Druid), giving players a boost in overall power. These new skills can be obtained through research at the Tower of Knowledge.