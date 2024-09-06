Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: City 20, Untold Games

City 20 Releases New Electrical System Video

Check out the latest video from Untold Games for their upcoming game City 20, as we look in-depth at the game's electrical system

Indie game developer and publisher Untold Games released another new video for their upcoming game City 20, this time looking at the game's Electrical System. The crux of the video has Game Director Matteo Sosso showing off the complex modeled energy system that will run the entire city, and how you can exploit it to your own advantage to build your own private energy grid. You can even manipulate the system for personal gain if you know how you play it right. Enjoy the video above as the game arrives in Early Access on September 23 for PC on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

City 20

City 20 invites players to immerse themselves in a meticulously crafted world drawing inspiration from European sci-fi classics such as Stalker, The Road or La Jetee. As the remnants of civilization eke out an existence, players must navigate a landscape transformed by man-made disaster, and influenced by the deep interconnectedness of a realistic social environment. Small acts create big ripples in the world of City 20, with the game's powerful systems creating an emergent narrative unique to each playthrough.

Emergent Storytelling : Every citizen of City 20 has their own motivations and relationships. Treat people badly, and your reputation will suffer. Work on maintaining good relations with your neighbours, cheat and steal your way to success – no two stories are the same.

: Every citizen of City 20 has their own motivations and relationships. Treat people badly, and your reputation will suffer. Work on maintaining good relations with your neighbours, cheat and steal your way to success – no two stories are the same. Dystopic Life Sim : Carefully manage your resources to stay alive in the harsh world of the post-meltdown city. Every decision you make is vital, so take care.

: Carefully manage your resources to stay alive in the harsh world of the post-meltdown city. Every decision you make is vital, so take care. Unique Aesthetic : Pulling inspiration from the grounded world of speculative fiction, City 20 looks and sounds like nothing else in the genre.

: Pulling inspiration from the grounded world of speculative fiction, City 20 looks and sounds like nothing else in the genre. Reactive Sandbox: This environment reacts to you in a very deep, connected way. Hunt too many rabbits? Predators might start coming closer to town in search of food. Interfere with the City's water supply? People will start to become desperate. Think through your actions carefully – every small action could have a big reaction in the dangerous world of City 20.

