Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Clash of Heroes, PQube

Class Of Heroes 1 & 2: Complete Edition Revealed

PQube confirmed this past week that Class Of Heroes 1 & 2: Complete Edition will be released as a collection on Steam sometime in 2024.

Article Summary Acquire Corp. and PQube announce Class Of Heroes 1 & 2: Complete Edition for 2024.

Collection to include remastered Anniversary Edition and 2G version of each game.

Experience enhanced dungeon-crawling with customized student parties.

Over 100 maps and 250 monsters in a fusion of role-playing and adventure.

Indie game developer Acquire Corp. and publisher PQube have revealed Class Of Heroes 1 & 2: Complete Edition will be coming out next year. If the name didn't tip you off, the game is essentially both of the titles mashed into one set, with some improvements and additional content, remastered for everyone to play on modern platforms. Essentially, the versions they will be building off of are the original Anniversary Edition for the first game and the 2G version for the second game. You can see what it will look like in the trailer below, as we now wait on a release date to be revealed.

Class Of Heroes 1 & 2: Complete Edition

The Class of Heroes series returns for a new generation. Experience both the original Anniversary Edition and 2G, now remastered and ready for your enjoyment! Live the life of a student twice as you crawl through endless dungeons, build your perfect cohort of students, and take on hordes of enemies in the Complete Edition, which includes both games! Build a cohort of your ideal students and send them into the depths of dungeons to take on monsters that haunt every other step and corner. Collect artifacts as you explore, experience inter-dimensional realms, and conquer challenges to level up your team of students.

Build your perfect roster and handpick out your ideal party of 6 students to storm the labyrinths. Mix and match from 10 races and 18 classes, each with their own unique skill sets. Crawl through over 100 labyrinth maps, facing over 250 potential enemies. Don't forget to collect artifacts, explore inter-dimensional travel, and conquer adversity. You determine the standard you thrive at and take note of recipes for weapons, potions, and any upgrades necessary. Groups of excited students will walk through the doors of the Academies to learn the tools of the trade and leave as the next Class of Heroes! Do you have what It takes?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!