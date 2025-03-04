Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: acclaim

Classic Game Company Acclaim Revitalized By Industry Vets

The classic video game company Acclaim has been revitalized by a new set of industry vets and investors to make a comeback

Article Summary Acclaim relaunched to support indie developers and revive classic franchises.

Industry veterans and key investors lead Acclaim's revitalization efforts.

CEO Alex Josef aims for a comeback with expertise in marketing games.

Iconic wrestler Jeff Jarrett joins to blend gaming with pop culture.

An old-school name in video gaming is aiming to make a comeback, as several industry vets have bought and revitalized Acclaim. Originally founded in 1987, the company went on to make a number of famous titles for several years and saw great success throughout the '90s. But in the early '00s, the company struggled and failed to keep up with the changing landscape, ultimately shutting down in 2004. Now, over twenty years later, the company is looking to forge a new chapter by supporting indie developers while also looking to "reignite classic franchises." According to the team behind it, the company will provide much-needed resources such as funding, marketing, and PR support to smaller studios trying to get their game published. And if Acclaim is trying to get back into making titles themselves, there's a wide market of people who have lost their jobs in the past few years who they could probably snatch up to make some magic happen. We have more info from the company about the relaunch below.

The Return Of Acclaim

One of the key goals for the relaunched Acclaim is to resurrect and revitalize its beloved portfolio of classic IP enjoyed for years by millions of players. To ensure this vision comes to life, Acclaim has assembled an advisory board comprised of esteemed industry leaders, including Russell Binder at Striker Entertainment, Mark Caplan at Ridge Partners, and Jeff Jarrett at Global Force Entertainment. Their vast experience and invaluable guidance will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Acclaim's classic franchises and innovative ventures. Acclaim's growth strategy is further supported by key partners Phil Toronto, Partner at VaynerFund, and Eric Vogel, Partner at JET Management. Their expertise in investment and management will help foster an environment ripe for nurturing independent developers and driving long-term success alongside the advisory board's leadership.

Acclaim's leadership and board spans the entertainment industry—licensing icons, professional athletes, living music legends, and seasoned veterans who have defined the intersection of video games and pop culture. Two-time Hall of Fame wrestler Jeff Jarrett, with over three decades of experience in the sports entertainment and video game industries, underscores how this wealth of expertise will shape the future of Acclaim. Tapped to spearhead the relaunch and growth of Acclaim as CEO is games industry veteran Alex Josef, who brings more than two decades of experience marketing and publishing hundreds of games on PC, console, and mobile.

"For more than three decades, I've had the privilege to have been a part of both the wrestling and gaming universes, and I'm thrilled to now be a partner in the revival of Acclaim, an iconic publisher known for releasing some of the most legendary games of the '80s and '90s," said Jarrett. "From my early involvement with the publisher's hit 16-bit WWF titles to my experience helping shape the TNA Wrestling series, which spawned the first video game wrestler to become a full-time roster member in the Squared Circle, I've seen firsthand the type of impact great games can have on players and fans. Resurrecting Acclaim is an opportunity to impart the same degree of passion and love to a new generation, and I'm excited to be involved."

"It's an absolute honor and pleasure to be leading the charge in bringing Acclaim back to the forefront of the games industry," said Alex Josef, CEO, "We're fortunate that we have an extremely talented team and that we've already signed some incredible indie titles, which we'll be revealing soon."

