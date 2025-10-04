Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: clefairy, pokemon, Tales of Transformation

Clefairy Swarms Pokémon GO For the Dancing in the Moonlight Event

Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Indonesia, and Singapore will be treated to a Clefairy-themed event in Pokémon GO with free Timed Research.

Event runs October 4–8, 2025, with boosted Clefairy spawns at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. daily, Shiny possible

Free Timed Research grants XP, Stardust, and encounters with Shiny-eligible, event-themed Pokémon

Special limited-time event boxes available in the Web Store, packed with rare items and bonuses

Pokémon GO has announced a regional, Clefairy-themed event called Dancing in the Moonlight. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Dancing in the Moonlight event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, October 4, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time in Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Indonesia, and Singapore.

Saturday, October 4, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time in Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Indonesia, and Singapore. Event bonuses: Boosted Clefairy: During the event, Clefairy will appear in large numbers in the wild for five minutes at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. each day. Clefairy can be Shiny. There is no word on whether it will have a boosted Shiny rate, so it's a safe assumption that it will not. Daily Adventure Incense is more likely to attract Clefairy

Free Timed Research: 4,050 XP 4,050 Stardust Encounters with event-themed Pokémon, including Umbreon wearing a moon scarf (can be Shiny), Teddiursa (can be Shiny), Lunatone (can be Shiny), and Bunnelby (can be Shiny) Niantic notes: Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before the Timed Research ends.



Pokémon GO will also feature special boxes in the Web Store. They write:

For US$19.99* (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), Dancing in the Moonlight Raid Box** will feature fifty Premium Battle Passes, five Max Revives, eight Lucky Eggs, and ten Poké Balls. For US$9.99* (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), Dancing in the Moonlight Max Particle Box** will feature three Max Particle Packs, fifty Ultra Balls, five Super Incubators, five Lucky Eggs, and ten Poké Balls. For US$5.99* (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), Dancing in the Moonlight Incubator Box** will feature five Super Incubators, three Egg Incubators, two Lucky Eggs, and ten Poké Balls. *All prices listed are in USD or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency. **Limit three purchases per customer. You can purchase these special boxes from October 3 at 08:00 a.m. to October 7 at 07:59 p.m. PDT (GMT-7)

