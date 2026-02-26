Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Total Mayhem Games, We Were Here Tomorrow

Co-Op Adventure Title We Were Here Tomorrow Announced

The latest entry in the We Were Here franchise has been announced, as we shape the impending future with We Were Here Tomorrow

Explore the retro-futuristic Norcek facility with a friend in this asymmetrical puzzle experience.

Both players get unique abilities—teamwork and communication are essential to solve each challenge.

Unravel dark secrets and mysterious technology as you work together to shape the future.

Indie game developer and publisher Total Mayhem Games has announced their entry in the We Were Here franchise with We Were Here Tomorrow. This new asymmetrical co-op adventure will have you and a friend visiting a new mysterious facility where your choices and actions will have an impact on the impending future, especially if you can't work as a team. You can check out the latest trailer and info here, as the game is currently being planned for a release sometime in 2026.

We Were Here Tomorrow

The Explorers are transported to a retro-futuristic complex known as the Norcek facility, a place filled with strange technology, unsettling secrets, and unanswered questions. In this first-person, two-player co-op adventure, you and your partner embark on daring missions to uncover the truth behind this mysterious location and why you were brought there. For the first time in the series, the Explorers are equipped with brand-new futuristic attire and asymmetric abilities. Clear communication is essential to solving the Norcek complex's challenging puzzles, as each player holds only part of the information needed to progress. Trust your partner, rely on each other's perspectives, and work together to uncover what is really happening beneath the surface.

Two-Player Co-Op: Solving these mind-bending puzzles takes two. Communicate through your walkie-talkies and become each other's eyes, ears, and mind to master them.

Asymmetrical Puzzles: Each Explorer has an individual experience, and yet your fate depends on working together.

Distinct Character Abilities: Besides communication tools, both Explorers have their own abilities they need to use to overcome obstacles and progress together.

A Mysterious Story to Unravel: Explore a retro-futuristic facility filled with uncharted areas, advanced technology, and dark secrets.

Teamwork and Friendship: Success depends on how well you and your partner can rely on each other when it matters most.

