Co-Op Horror Title Do You See Sparky? Announced Check out the latest horror game coming from Heart Core as you'll have a truly terrifying co-op experience in Do You See Sparky?

Indie developer Clapperheads and publisher Heart Core announced their latest horror game this past week with the reveal of Do You See Sparky? This is a co-op title with up to four players, as you'll experience some freaky and terrifying scenarios involving social deduction. Will you be able to put the pieces together as a team and catch the zipper-mouthed monster stalking you around every corner? Check out the latest trailer below as we now wait to see when the game will be released.

"Do You See Sparky? features tense games where communication is only possible through in-game walkie-talkies and visual cues. While the Sparky toy is creepy in its own right, it's what lies within that's truly terrifying. There are 16 different monsters that can inhabit the Sparky toy, and figuring out which one hides inside is key to making it out alive. In addition, one player starts each game marked, and Sparky automatically gravitates towards them. The only way to escape the mark is to pass it on to another player, but doing so may spell their doom…"

The Sparky suit can be inhabited by dozens of different monsters, each with unique movement abilities and dietary preferences. Figuring out the right creature can mean the difference between life and death!

Death isn't the end as you can still spectate the game via security camera and help — or hinder — other players in their attempt to defeat Sparky.