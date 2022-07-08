Ravensburger Announces Puerto Rico 1897 Is Coming In August

Ravensburger announced that their latest board game Puerto Rico 1897 will be coming out next month via Amazon. This is an interesting addition to their library of games as it takes place the year after Puerto Rico achieved political autonomy and separated itself from the colonial Spanish government. So you are effectively running the country somewhat anew. You will take on the role of an independent Puerto Rican in this new era and compete against others to hire workers, grow, sell, and trade valuable crops. You will also be in charge of resurrecting parts of the country as you attempt to build vital city infrastructure. Your goal throughout the game is to acquire more wealth and prestige than the rest of your opponents and become the most prosperous farmer across the country. The game will be sold online only through Amazon, while you can only pick it up at specialty stores and game shops.

"Puerto Rico's place in the history of the US tabletop scene is undeniable, but we needed to make changes," said Filip Francke, CEO of Ravensburger North America and Global Head of Games. "We brought together a passionate team, who carefully listened to consumer feedback and thoughtfully updated aspects of all areas of the game, from storyline to historical accuracy and imagery. We are grateful to Jason Perez at Shelf Stories Consulting and Dr. Teresita Levy for sharing their perspective and expertise." "Our goal for Puerto Rico 1897 was to offer a new play experience that is now more inclusive and welcoming, so that it can be enjoyed by more people for years to come," said Cassidy Werner, Head of Games at Ravensburger North America. "Puerto Rico's acclaimed game mechanics remain unchanged. We've updated thematic elements throughout the game to appropriately and respectfully represent Puerto Rico during that time period."