Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Co-Op Kaiju Horror Cooking, Strange Scaffold

Co-Op Kaiju Horror Cooking Launches Versus Mode

Co-Op Kaiju Horror Cooking has a new update available today, as players can dive into Versus Mode and compete against others

Article Summary Co-Op Kaiju Horror Cooking adds a new Versus Mode for competitive multiplayer fun.

Players split into rival teams to feed their kaiju first or sabotage opponents for victory.

Features fast-paced cooking, Gregorian chanting, and a dramatic medieval soundtrack.

Supports 2-4 players as medieval monks battling monstrous creatures to prevent apocalypse.

Indie game developer and publisher Strange Scaffold, with co-publisher Frosty Pop, has provided a new update for Co-Op Kaiju Horror Cooking, bringing Versus Mode to the title. The shorthand to this is that the team wanted to put in a bit of a competitive twist to what is normally a cooperative title. Once everyone joins the game, they are then split into rival teams, who will then race against each other to make the dishes needed to satisfy their own specific kaiju's hunger first. The mode offers up a few different ways to approach gameplay, as you can speedmaster your way through, or try to sabotage the other team when they're not looking. The update is available right now on PC via Steam.

Co-Op Kaiju Horror Cooking

Co-Op Kaiju Horror Cooking is exactly what the name suggests. In this absurdist online multiplayer horror game, players take on the role of medieval monks – and they are the only chefs who can prevent the apocalypse. Feed enormous monsters with a catapult, evade supernatural enemies, and navigate a reality-bending labyrinth with up to four players (or more, if you want to risk your computers/sanity) before time runs out. In this absurdist online multiplayer horror game, 2-4 of your favorite people (or more, if you want to risk your computers/sanity) must use traps, proximity voice chat, and Gregorian chanting among other tools to feed giant monsters known as 'kaiju', gather treasure, and prevent the apocalypse. You have 10 minutes. Don't stay in the Larder. Don't get caught.

Flexible tag-based cooking system. Chop ingredients, salt them, burn them–and then fire them into a kaiju's jaws!

A story about grappling with your faith as your leaders begin to die off, leaving you to carry the torch, told across 13 levels.

The first-ever multiplayer project from the developers behind Clickolding and I Am Your Beast.

Dramatic medieval soundtrack by award-winning composer David Mason (Dredge, Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 3).

Run away from monstrous creatures–and when necessary, turn them into food.

No tomatoes, since they were only introduced to Europe in the 16th century.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!