Code Vein II Reveals The Revenant Springs Addition

Even when the world is ending, there will be a spa available for you to soak in, as Code Vein II reveals he Revenant Springs

Embark on a time-traveling quest with Lou to change fate and prevent the world's destruction.

Engage in intense combat that rewards reading enemy moves and mastering your unique arsenal.

Customize weapons, master blood skills, and team up with powerful partner characters throughout your journey.

Bandai Namco dropped another trailer this week for Code Vein II, as this one is a little more fun with the reveal of Revenant Springs. Even when the end of the world is happening, you'll still be able to find a spa as this trailer shows off the relaxing getaway to refreshen your character in the middle of chaos. Enjoy the harmless teaser as the game is still set to be released on January 29.

Code Vein II

In a future world where humans and Revenants coexist. Due to the sudden appearance of the Luna Rapacis, Revenants have transformed into mindless monsters called Horrors. As a Revenant hunter, the player shall halt the world's inevitable collapse by traveling to the past with a girl called Lou who possesses the power to manipulate time. An epic adventure awaits, where you and your chosen partners explore a vast world, face fierce battles against powerful enemies, and uncover an epic story that transcends time.

A Tale Across Time: Embark on a journey that spans both the present and the past as you search for clues to prevent the world's destruction. Alter the fates of key Revenant characters you encounter in the past, while uncovering lost histories and the hidden truths of the world.

Dive into adrenaline-fueled battles where reading enemy moves and mastering your arsenal are key to survival. Unleash powerful skills, adapt on the fly, and conquer relentless foes in fights that deliver both intensity and triumph. Unique Battle System: Experience Code Vein II's unique gameplay mechanic, where the player drains and acquires blood from enemies to unleash a variety of skills. With the series' new build system, you can freely customize weapons and skills to suit your own battle styles.

Experience Code Vein II's unique gameplay mechanic, where the player drains and acquires blood from enemies to unleash a variety of skills. With the series' new build system, you can freely customize weapons and skills to suit your own battle styles. Powerful Partner Characters: Explore the world with trusted and powerful allies who can fight alongside you or enhance your abilities. Each partner brings unique abilities and deep connections that shape your journey.

