Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Codenames, Czech Games Edition

Codenames Has Put The New Mobile Game Up For Pre-Order

Czech Games Edition confirmed that the new Codenames App for mobile is now up for pre-order ahead of its September release.

Article Summary Pre-order the new Codenames App for mobile, launching September 5 for iOS and Android.

Experience the spy-themed word puzzle game with asynchronous multiplayer and solo modes.

Enjoy a larger variety of words and game modes, plus achievable rewards and upgrades.

Compete with friends or global players, and share unlocked content in multiplayer fun.

Those of you who love the game Codenames will be happy to know the new mobile version of the game is now up for pre-order. This brand new version of the popular tabletop title will be sold for $5 on iOS and Android, as you can pre-order it ahead of its September 5 release. We have a new trailer as well showing off the game and more info about it below.

Codenames App

Dive into the world of espionage and decipher what your spymaster is hinting at with a single-word clue. Your mission is to link the correct words based on their association with that clue. Make contact with all your agents before the opposing team to claim victory! Welcome to the latest adaptation of one of the most popular board games worldwide. The Codenames App is an exciting asynchronous multiplayer game where two teams compete against each other. Let your imagination run wild, and find the best way to connect as many words as possible with a single-word clue to win. Play with friends and other special agents, or enjoy a unique solo experience.

INSPIRED BY A BESTSELLING BOARD GAME: Join millions around the globe who have fallen in love with Codenames. Designed by the original creator, Vlaada Chvátil, the Codenames App is the newest member of the Codenames family.

Join millions around the globe who have fallen in love with Codenames. Designed by the original creator, Vlaada Chvátil, the Codenames App is the newest member of the Codenames family. BIGGER AND BETTER THAN EVER: While it remains a word-based puzzle game focused on language associations, the digital version offers much more. Discover thousands of new thematic words, enjoy new game modes with thrilling twists, and unlock exciting upgrades and achievements.

While it remains a word-based puzzle game focused on language associations, the digital version offers much more. Discover thousands of new thematic words, enjoy new game modes with thrilling twists, and unlock exciting upgrades and achievements. PLAY ANYTIME, ANYWHERE: Our asynchronous multiplayer system ensures you can always play in your own rhythm. You have 24 hours to take your turn, so there's no rush. Waiting for the opposing team? Start another match with different players or tackle special daily challenges designed for solo agents.

Our asynchronous multiplayer system ensures you can always play in your own rhythm. You have 24 hours to take your turn, so there's no rush. Waiting for the opposing team? Start another match with different players or tackle special daily challenges designed for solo agents. BUILD YOUR SECRET AGENT CAREER: Level up and climb the ranks of your agency. Solve puzzles better than other spies to earn cool rewards, such as upgrades, gadgets, and new game modes. Collect your unique word collections to play with.

Level up and climb the ranks of your agency. Solve puzzles better than other spies to earn cool rewards, such as upgrades, gadgets, and new game modes. Collect your unique word collections to play with. SHARE THE FUN WITH FRIENDS: Challenge your friends or play with random players worldwide using our advanced matchmaking system. Share your unlocked modes and words in friendly games to spread the fun.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!