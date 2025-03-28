Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: GreedFall II, GreedFall II: The Dying World, Spiders

GreedFall II: The Dying World Release New Major Update

GreedFall II: The Dying World has receieves a new update this week, as some major additions and improvements come to Early Access

Article Summary Explore the City of Stars and team up with new ally Safia in GreedFall II's major Early Access update.

Uncover fresh quests, weapons, skills, and revamped combat in the expansive GreedFall II world.

Dive into a prequel adventure, reclaim freedom, and topple tyrants in a war-torn continent.

Shape your story in GreedFall II through diplomacy, manipulation, and combat with diverse factions.

Developer Spiders and publisher Nacon have released a new update for GreedFall II: The Dying World, as the game continues to be worked on in Early Access. This update gives players the chance to discover the city of Olima, also known as the City of Stars, named after the observatory overlooking it. You'll also come across an all-new companion named Safia, who is a veteran explorer and firearms expert, to help you on the adventure. Players will also be able to experience new companion quests, new weapons, new skills, and multiple changes to the combat system. You can see more of it in action in the trailer we have for you here, as the update is available now.

GreedFall II: The Dying World

The story starts three years before the events of the first game and the adventures of De Sardet. This time you play as a native of Teer Fradee, uprooted by force from your island and taken to the continent of Gacane, where the colonists are from. In this old world ravaged by war and scarred by the Malichor plague and the political scheming of the different factions, you need to regain your freedom and control of your own destiny. Using diplomacy, cunning or combat, as well as help from allies you make, it's up to you to end one man's ambitions of conquest, which could spell the end for the continent and your island.

Experience the unique world of GreedFall again by exploring the old continent! Travel across new landscapes, from Olima – the city of stars of the Bridge Alliance – to the shores of Uxantis, and uncover the secrets of these ancient lands. Meet all the factions that share control over these nations and navigate the treacherous waters of their schemes and conspiracies. Create your own character and find allies to join your team. Help them with their quests, uncover their secrets and make them your friends, rivals or even lovers. As well as equipping them the way you want, you can also take control of them in combat. Immerse yourself in an ever deeper RPG experience where every choice has an impact on your adventure and where diplomacy, manipulation, infiltration and combat are all viable paths for you to achieve your aims.

