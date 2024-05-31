Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: College Football 25, EA Sports

College Football 25 Releases New Deep-Dive Video

EA Sports has a new deep-dive video out for College Football 25, asthey show off new elements about the game this time around.

Article Summary EA Sports unveils deep-dive video for College Football 25 with new gameplay.

Introducing the innovative Wear & Tear system, adding strategic depth.

Players’ performance affected by fatigue and damage on and off the field.

Manage your team wisely to optimize player recovery and performance.

EA Sports has released a new video for College Football 25, as the team has decided to give us a deep-dive look into the first entry in the franchise in years. The video goes over a number of topics such as the pregame where you'll prepare for the matchup and follow some school traditions, The Option, abilities you have as a QB and other position, as well as a new system called Wear and Tear. We have info on the last one below from the latest Gridiron Notes for the game.

College Football 25 – Wear & Tear

Wear and Tear is a feature that takes the football gridiron to an unprecedented level of realism. This feature ensures every hit matters and not all hits are created equal. Wear and Tear is a brand new and unique damage system that adds a whole new layer of depth and strategy to your gameplay and roster management. This is reflective of what we see on Saturdays. Wear and Tear is designed to simulate the real-world effects of fatigue and damage on a player's performance. It operates on a play to play and game to game basis. If your quarterback has thrown the ball 40+ times in a game and has taken some shots, don't expect him to be at 100% the following week in Dynasty or Road To Glory. Subtle gameplay components such as getting the ball out early, covering the ball, and just getting out of bounds will be as important as ever. Wear and Tear is on for ALL 22 players on the field!

Every limb and body part of a player is linked with unique attributes. For instance, if your quarterback's throwing arm receives a significant hit, you'll notice a decrease in your throw power and accuracy. Similarly, damage to the legs will impact a player's change of direction and acceleration, making every movement feel slower. Each body part degrades at a different rate and the player's toughness rating plays a critical role into how much damage is applied on a given hit. The more damaged a body part is, the higher the chance and severity of injury.

Recovery is also a critical part of this feature. Players will regain health when they are not on the field, during time outs, at halftime, and between weeks. However, be cautious of your players' workload. The worse a body part is damaged, the slower it recovers. A player can only recover a limited amount of damage during a single game. This encourages strategic planning and management of players to ensure optimal performance. When it comes to management, outside of the quarterback and offensive line, teams will substitute around the fatigue of a player or banged up body part. If a player gets really banged up on a given play, expect him to sit a play or two, or maybe more. Later in the game the expectation is that the player will have to tough it out.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!