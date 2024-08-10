Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: College Football 25, EA Sports

College Football 25 Releases Second Title Update

EA Sports have released a new update for College Football 25 this week, giving the game several improvements to key areas

Article Summary New title update for College Football 25 enhances gameplay, Dynasty mode, and Road To Glory features.

Included eight new shotgun formations for 35 teams, improving strategic options on the field.

Various bug fixes and adjustments, including pursuit angles, tackle frequency, and QB behavior.

Abilities rebalanced, making Platinum tier visually distinct and adjusting effectiveness for key moves.

EA Sports has released a new update this week for College Football 25, as the second title update provides support to a few specific places. While a lot of what they released does impact the game, it isn't what you would call a major update, as this is basically a ton of maintenance and upgrades. Specifically to gameplay, Dynasty mode, Road To Glory, Ultimate Team, and more. We have a snippet of the gameplay updates below from their latest blog, where you can find the full set of details available.

College Football 25 – August Title Update

Included eight new shotgun formations to a total of 35 teams: Bunch Quads Open (Known as Diamond Quads; added to teams including Texas Tech, Western Michigan), Deuce Twins Over (Buffalo, Toledo), Slot F Wing (NC State, Liberty), Split Pro Far (NC State, Liberty), Split Pro Near (NC State), Tight Y Off Flex (Florida), Wing HB Wk Close (Indiana, Minnesota), Wing Slot Over (Texas A&M, Kansas State)

Tuning and logic enhancements to pursuit angles. Introduced new behavior that further differentiates players with high pursuit ratings vs lower pursuit ratings.



Dev Note: We will monitor feedback on how this change impacts gameplay and based on results could make further adjustments in a future title update.

Reduced frequency of broken tackles from trailing defenders.

Fixed various instances of rare broken play bugs.

Fixed issue where certain formations had offensive players align too wide when on the near or far hash.

Fixed an issue where you could not use 4-2-5 or 3-3-5 formations in a custom playbook.

Fixed an issue where singleback formations would be assigned the wrong name when creating a custom playbook.

Fixed an issue where Spiking the Ball in online modes was not working as part of the Turbo Tempo system.

Fixed an issue so a Speed Option Running Back will follow the QB longer.

Adjusted AI QB behavior on shot plays to make more lob throws vs bullet passes.

Adjusted AI QB behavior to be less aggressive based on awareness rating.

Adjusted AI offensive line behavior resulting in less illegal man downfield penalties during RPO style plays. Dev Note: For best chances at success, make sure you press the icon of which receiver you want to throw to before the RB receives the ball.

Adjusted the DB's ability to more effectively shed blocks on the perimeter.

Increased the speed penalty for running out of stamina during play.

QB scrambles behind the line of scrimmage will lose stamina at a faster rate.

Fixed an exploit where players would leave a QB contain player unblocked and run around them. Dev Note: We will make further improvements to QB Contain in a future title update.

Increased the reward players receive for shading inside or outside correctly in Man Coverage vs passing routes.

Adjusted False Start chances when you make preplay adjustments late in the play clock.

Fixed an issue where run-fit defenders were not responding as effectively to Wildcat run plays.

Made an adjustment to the Wildcat Unbalanced Motion Zone play.

Reduced the effectiveness of multiple laterals in a single play.

Adjusted the thresholds required to receive the most effective Juke and Spin moves.

Adjusted press animations to be more of an effective counter to the Takeoff Ability.

Updated pass protection mechanic to only include the RB in the protection if they are already on a block or block and release assignment.

Abilities

Updated the coloring of Platinum tier Abilities to further distinct the look vs Silver Abilities.

Rebalanced the Gold and Platinum tiers of the Juke and Spin abilities like 360 and Side Step.

Rebalanced the Platinum tier of the extender ability, which includes not firing on QB-designed run plays.

Slightly rebalanced the effectiveness of the Gold and Platinum tiers of the Quick Jump Ability. Additionally, we made adjustments to the tier levels found on the Texas Front 7.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!