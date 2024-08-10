Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: College Football 25, EA Sports
College Football 25 Releases Second Title Update
EA Sports have released a new update for College Football 25 this week, giving the game several improvements to key areas
EA Sports has released a new update this week for College Football 25, as the second title update provides support to a few specific places. While a lot of what they released does impact the game, it isn't what you would call a major update, as this is basically a ton of maintenance and upgrades. Specifically to gameplay, Dynasty mode, Road To Glory, Ultimate Team, and more. We have a snippet of the gameplay updates below from their latest blog, where you can find the full set of details available.
College Football 25 – August Title Update
- Included eight new shotgun formations to a total of 35 teams: Bunch Quads Open (Known as Diamond Quads; added to teams including Texas Tech, Western Michigan), Deuce Twins Over (Buffalo, Toledo), Slot F Wing (NC State, Liberty), Split Pro Far (NC State, Liberty), Split Pro Near (NC State), Tight Y Off Flex (Florida), Wing HB Wk Close (Indiana, Minnesota), Wing Slot Over (Texas A&M, Kansas State)
- Tuning and logic enhancements to pursuit angles.
- Introduced new behavior that further differentiates players with high pursuit ratings vs lower pursuit ratings.
Dev Note: We will monitor feedback on how this change impacts gameplay and based on results could make further adjustments in a future title update.
- Reduced frequency of broken tackles from trailing defenders.
- Fixed various instances of rare broken play bugs.
- Fixed issue where certain formations had offensive players align too wide when on the near or far hash.
- Fixed an issue where you could not use 4-2-5 or 3-3-5 formations in a custom playbook.
- Fixed an issue where singleback formations would be assigned the wrong name when creating a custom playbook.
- Fixed an issue where Spiking the Ball in online modes was not working as part of the Turbo Tempo system.
- Fixed an issue so a Speed Option Running Back will follow the QB longer.
- Adjusted AI QB behavior on shot plays to make more lob throws vs bullet passes.
- Adjusted AI QB behavior to be less aggressive based on awareness rating.
- Adjusted AI offensive line behavior resulting in less illegal man downfield penalties during RPO style plays.
- Dev Note: For best chances at success, make sure you press the icon of which receiver you want to throw to before the RB receives the ball.
- Adjusted the DB's ability to more effectively shed blocks on the perimeter.
- Increased the speed penalty for running out of stamina during play.
- QB scrambles behind the line of scrimmage will lose stamina at a faster rate.
- Fixed an exploit where players would leave a QB contain player unblocked and run around them.
- Dev Note: We will make further improvements to QB Contain in a future title update.
- Increased the reward players receive for shading inside or outside correctly in Man Coverage vs passing routes.
- Adjusted False Start chances when you make preplay adjustments late in the play clock.
- Fixed an issue where run-fit defenders were not responding as effectively to Wildcat run plays.
- Made an adjustment to the Wildcat Unbalanced Motion Zone play.
- Reduced the effectiveness of multiple laterals in a single play.
- Adjusted the thresholds required to receive the most effective Juke and Spin moves.
- Adjusted press animations to be more of an effective counter to the Takeoff Ability.
- Updated pass protection mechanic to only include the RB in the protection if they are already on a block or block and release assignment.
Abilities
- Updated the coloring of Platinum tier Abilities to further distinct the look vs Silver Abilities.
- Rebalanced the Gold and Platinum tiers of the Juke and Spin abilities like 360 and Side Step.
- Rebalanced the Platinum tier of the extender ability, which includes not firing on QB-designed run plays.
- Slightly rebalanced the effectiveness of the Gold and Platinum tiers of the Quick Jump Ability. Additionally, we made adjustments to the tier levels found on the Texas Front 7.