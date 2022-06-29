Com2uS Announces A New Upgrade With MLB Perfect Inning: Ultimate

Com2uS revealed this morning that they will be taking one of their titles to a new level as they announced MLB Perfect Inning: Ultimate. In a partnership with Gong Games, this is made to be an overall improvement on the original series as you'll be getting all of the action of a simulated baseball title with improved graphics, better audio, updated pitching and batting, and so much more. We're kind of surprised about the mild title change, but considering how apps work on Google Play, it seems natural they'd just launch something new. The game technically comes out today, but as of when we're writing this, it has yet to go live on the shop. We have more info about the game below as you can currently pre-register here.

Featuring state-of-the-art 3D graphics for added realism, along with updated pitching and batting mechanics, MLB Perfect Inning: Ultimate promises fans an all-encompassing baseball experience all from their mobile devices. MLB Perfect Inning fans can pre-register for MLB Perfect Inning: Ultimate on Apple's App Store, Google Play and the official MLB Perfect Inning Ultimate website. Please see below for more details on the pre-registration bonuses and new gameplay features heading to the game: Pre-Registration Bonuses: Players can form a strong lineup in the early phase of the game when they pre-register to earn coveted rewards including a Highlight Card of the game's cover athlete and starting pitcher for the New York Mets, Jacob deGrom, 2,022 Diamonds, and 100 Player Packs.

Players can form a strong lineup in the early phase of the game when they pre-register to earn coveted rewards including a Highlight Card of the game's cover athlete and starting pitcher for the New York Mets, Jacob deGrom, 2,022 Diamonds, and 100 Player Packs. State-Of-The-Art 3D graphics: MLB Perfect Inning: Ultimate utilizes a brand-new graphics engine, specifically designed for baseball games, to bring cutting-edge 3D graphics and the added authenticity of a true ballpark experience to mobile devices. In addition, the game also faithfully recreates the actual pitching and batting motions of MLB players, adding another layer of realism to the game.