Com2uS Launches New Mobile RPG Gods & Demons This Week

Com2uS are launhcing a brand new RPG title for mobile devices, as Gods & Demons will arrive for iOS and Android this week

Com2uS is releasing a brand-new game this week as they delve into the realm of idle RPG titles with Gods & Demons. The game focuses on collecting, combining, and developing your heroes so that they work together for the idle battles, while also offering an in-depth main storyline. The game also will offer up dungeons, cross-server PvP content, and a cooperative guild system. We have more details below as the game drops on iOS and Android on January 15.

Gods & Demons

What sets Gods & Demons apart is its seamless blend of idle gameplay convenience and engaging strategic elements. Combat is turn-based, requiring players to build their own deck by considering not only Hero stats but also their unique skills and synergy. With over 60 Heroes to choose from, players can assemble their teams from five distinct races: Human, Orc, Spirit, God, and Demon. Each race has its own strengths and weaknesses, while race-specific buffs depend on the composition of the team, adding another layer of strategic depth. Heroes are further divided into four classes: Tank, Offense, Magic, and Support. Strategically deploying these roles in battle is key to gaining the upper hand. Players are encouraged to make the most of the game's diverse battle formation options to maximize their team's effectiveness.

Players will start by selecting six Heroes to form their initial deck. These Heroes can be leveled up, evolved, and equipped with gear to enhance their stats and skills. Special limited Heroes with unique abilities for specific game modes can also be leveraged for even greater strategic advantage. Players can engage in a variety of content using their carefully crafted decks, all while enjoying the hands-off convenience of idle gameplay. From the story-driven scenario mode set in the war-torn Eldra Continent to dungeons offering rare items and cross-server PvP battles, players can progress offline without manual input.

Gods & Demons also minimizes repetitive gameplay with one-tap features, allowing players to focus on character growth and quests with minimal effort. The time saved can be spent participating in guild boss battles, cross-server competitions, or enjoying other engaging activities. In addition to large-scale dungeons, the game includes small-scale dungeons to test deck combinations, the Sky Tower, dungeons revealing Hero backstories, personal boss battles, and various minigames such as dice, mining, and farming. These modes provide a wealth of rewards and keep gameplay fresh and engaging.

