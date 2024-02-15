Posted in: Com2uS, Games, Video Games | Tagged: baseball, MLB, Out Of The Park Baseball 25

Com2uS Officially Announces Out Of The Park Baseball 25

Com2us confirmed this moprning that Out Of The Park Baseball 25 is coming to PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store this March.

Article Summary Out Of The Park Baseball 25 releases on March 17, 2024, on Steam and Epic Games.

3D simulated games with MLB 2024 season's latest rosters and stats.

Baseball Hall of Fame journey featuring Plaques and exclusive exhibits.

New Player Development Lab and Tournament Sandbox enhance gameplay.

Mobile developer Out of the Park Developments and publisher Com2uS confirmed Out Of The Park Baseball 25 is coming out next month. Tying the series to the latest season of MLB, the game will follow the league throughout the 2024 season, giving players a chance to hold 3D simulated games featuring the current roster of players with all of their stats. We have more info about the game for you here as it will be released on March 17, 2024, for both Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Out Of The Park Baseball 25

What happens when you combine the only game that has the entire history of baseball and the greatest Hall of Fame in sports? An incredible, year-long journey! Join us as we partner with the Baseball Hall of Fame all season – and beyond. Explore Hall of Fame Plaques, with the official, accurate text for each Hall of Famer. Discover incredible Hall of Fame artifacts, curated and released in fun "exhibits" over the course of the season in concert with the Hall – and more surprises too. It's going to be amazing!

Shape the future of your upcoming stars! You can channel your inner Player Development Director like never before. A modern new Player Development Lab is here for every team that allows you to give players individual programs to work on, developing them how you like. Do you want your hitter to work on improving their baserunning? Bunting? Contact? Would you prefer your pitcher to work on building up their stamina? Developing a new pitch? Velocity? It's all up to you – for each of your upcoming future stars!

Want to design rosters for the incredible array of Perfect Team Tournaments – all on your own? For the first time ever, Perfect Team will feature a Tournament Sandbox! You can tinker to your heart's content with varying rosters for every type of tournament, with no pressure. This long-requested feature makes its debut in Out of the Park Baseball 25! As always, Out of the Park Baseball features up-to-the-minute 2024 MLB rosters that get updated all season long, with every franchise represented from its big league club all the way down to the low minors, and everywhere in between!

