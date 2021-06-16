Com2uS Reveals Summoners War World Arena Championship 2021 Plans

Com2uS revealed plans this week for not one but two major events, including the Summoners War World Arena Championship 2021. While it wasn't made clear as to whether or not the tournaments will eventually culminate into in-person competitions, it's pretty clear that most of these will be taking place online as they ramp up to the championship rounds. We got details for both below, as well as the official tournament notice here.

Summoners War World Arena Championship 2021

Summoners War World Arena Championship is back for 2021. For the safety of participants, SWC2021 will be held online without any spectators and players traveling. In order to provide a fair gameplay environment, Com2uS is introducing the "Best of 5" (BO5) rule for the regional cup qualifier matches and all matches of Regional Cups and World Finals.

Total Prize Pool: $210,000

Preliminary: BO5 for regional cup qualifier decision matches (BO3 for all other matches)

Regional Cups and World Finals: BO5 for all matches

Player Selection Criteria

Records of the World Arena seasons 16 and 17 will count for selecting the preliminary participants. Player selection will be based on individual scores for each season, not the combined scores of the World Arena season 16 and season 17. However, the latest results will be considered first for the seed, and the preliminary matches will be organized as follows:

Summoners who wish to participate in the SWC2021 but didn't play in the World Arena Season 16, will need to play in the ongoing World Arena season 17.

who wish to participate in the SWC2021 but didn't play in the World Arena Season 16, will need to play in the ongoing World Arena season 17. SWC2021 will be held without any seed advantages for players who played in the last year's SWC2020.

Important Dates

Applications Open: June 16 – June 28

Preliminaries: July 23 – August 21

Regionals

Americas Cup: September 12, 11 AM PT

Asia-Pacific Cup: October 1, 10 PM PT

Europe Cup: October 23, 5 AM PT

World Finals: To be announced

Lost Centuria World Showdown

Lost Centuria World Showdown invites players around the world to compete in Summoners War: Lost Centuria for cash prizes for the first time ever. Starting with this event, Com2uS looks to develop the massive real-time strategy mobile game into a global e-sport that gamers worldwide can enjoy as a festival. Total Prize Pool: $20,000

Player Selection Criteria

Any player with level Gold 5 or higher can participate in the event. Top 8 players will be selected as finalists based on the results of the World Tournament held from June 24 to July 1.

Important Dates