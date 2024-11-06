Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Comix Zero

Comix Zero Officially Announced For PC & Consoles

Play a living comic book story come to life in this fusion of Soulslike and Metroidvania gameplay, as Comix Zero is on the way

Article Summary Experience a living comic book world in Comix Zero, a first-of-its-kind comixvania game by Bear Games.

Comix Zero combines Soulslike challenges with Metroidvania exploration for a unique gaming experience.

Navigate an interactive comic book, choosing Zero's skills while strategic combat rewards precision.

Expect unpredictable twists as Zero loses memories, altering story and gameplay dynamics.

Indie game developer and publisher Bear Games have fully revealed their latest game on the way, as Comix Zero is in the works. The game has been designed to be a living comic book that comes with Soulslike open-world platformer, and Metroidvania mechanics fused together as you play out a story panel-by-panel with some intrepid and epically drawn heroes. The game doesn't have a release date yet, but we have more info and the trailer here for you to check out.

Comix Zero

Welcome to Comix Zero, the first-ever comixvania — a unique twist on the Metroidvania genre where you will be exploring pages of a comic book brought to life. In Comix Zero, the world unfolds like a graphic novel, each screen laid out as a multi-page spread. Every panel represents a new area, scene, or dialogue. You'll jump between panels, smash through borders, and search for secrets hidden in the margins. This is a comic book world in the literal sense, too. Each hit drains you of color until you're nothing but a sketch. Here, ink is the difference between life and death.

While Comix Zero plays like a Metroidvania, its core gameplay takes inspiration from Elden Ring. The world is open from the start, with new paths gated not by specific abilities but your skill and determination. This approach — combined with an 'interactive comic book' style of games like Comix Zone — makes for an experience you haven't seen anywhere else. Just one thing: don't expect it to be easy. You'll need grit (and maybe a map) to make it through. Comix Zero is designed as an RPG, allowing you to tailor Zero's abilities and equipment to match your playstyle. Drink consumables from the precious bodily fluids of defeated bosses (gross). Craft powerful items and new weapons (not gross). Talk to NPCs to get quests and rewards (it varies).

New gear helps, but it's your skill that counts. Comix Zero's combat takes its cue from games like Elden Ring, rewarding precision over button-mashing. You'll probably try to button-mash your way out of it anyway, so get ready to die. What were you trying to prove anyway? The narrative of Comix Zero is intertwined with gameplay. Each time you die, Zero loses a piece of his memory, slowly forgetting parts of his life. As memories slip away, characters start responding to Zero differently, leading to unexpected twists and altering the game's ending. In Comix Zero, ancient myths collide with humanity's penchant for war crimes. Each faction has its own motivations and alliances, and you're caught right in the middle. This is a place where spells are created from human blood painted on human skin (detached from a human). It's not exactly a vacation spot. Comix Zero's narrative is filled with nuanced characters, political intrigue, morally gray choices, and real trauma. And then you had to go and make an absolute joke out of it. Are you proud of yourself?

